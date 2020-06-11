Sections
Garment factory owner, trader held with heroin in Ludhiana

Garment factory owner, trader held with heroin in Ludhiana

During questioning, the accused told the STF that they used to procure heroin from a Nigerian national based in New Delhi and from smugglers based in Amritsar

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a garment factory owner and a trader for drug peddling on Wednesday late and recovered 680 gm heroin from their possession.

The accused were going to deliver the drugs when the police arrested them.

Vicky Sharma, 52, of Karnail Singh Colony of Tajpur village and Ramit Grover, 27, of New Shivaji Nagar were on their scooter when the STF apprehended them. A mini electronic weighing scale and 25 empty packets were also recovered from their possession.

Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the STF arrested the accused near the bus stand of Bhamian Kalan following a tip-off.



“During questioning, the accused told the STF that they used to procure heroin from a Nigerian national based in New Delhi and from smugglers based in Amritsar. They used to sell the drugs among addicts,” said the SI.

“Vicky Sharma is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and was out on bail. Ramit Grover has never been arrested before, but has been smuggling drugs for the past four years,” the cop added.

Vicky Sharma runs a grocery store and a furniture shop, while Ramit owns a garment factory. The SI said that Ramit Grover was a drug addict himself and used to buy drugs from Sharma.

A case under appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. The STF produced the accused before the court on Thursday. The court remanded the accused to two days in STF custody.

