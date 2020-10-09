Gas leak at food processing plant leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Goa

The leak occurred between 2.30 am and 2.45 am on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One person died while another took ill after an ammonia gas leak at a food processing plant in South Goa, police have said.

The gas leak took place at a food processing unit located in Cuncolim Industrial Estate in South Goa in the early hours of Friday and claimed the life of one worker who was sleeping at the site.

“The leak took place between 2.30 am and 2.45 am at Cuncolim Industrial Estate. Some workers woke up and managed to escape from the site but he remained behind,” said Cuncolim Police Inspector Therron D’Costa, speaking of the deceased.

Two people took ill and were rushed to hospital but one didn’t survive.

The other worker who was hospitalised is believed to be stable. The leak has since been plugged.

The police have registered a case of an unnatural death and are probing further. A case of negligence could also be added against the owners of the unit, depending on the progress of the investigation, police said.