Gautam Budh Nagar admin asks banks not to finance projects without verifying their legality

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday asked the banks in the district not to finance the realty projects without complete verification of their legality. The administration has also decided to take stern legal actions against the sanctioning authorities, who approve the finance to any illegal project.

Taking serious notes of complaints received against some builders, who carry out advertisements through different mediums that they have approval of some banks to lure buyers, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that it needs to be monitored by banks and ensure that nobody uses their names and credibility in an illegal manner.

“The banks must be stricter against the builders, who give false sense of financial security to the prospective buyers. Legal activity should be supported within framework of law, and illegal activities should be dealt with in the strictest possible manner,” he said.

Citing the RBI circular dated July 1, 2015, the DM said that it is mandatory for the banks to verify beforehand, regarding legality of the documents before financing projects brought before them.

“Sanctioning authorities will now be held accountable for all such financial disbursements made in such cases. As per law, builders/colonizers are obligated to take permission from Noida/Greater Noida/Yamuna authority in notified area. Those projects, which do not have necessary permission or are being sold on false promises, should not qualify for banks’ approval for financing,” Suhas said.

The issue was raised in district level consultative committee (DLCC) meeting of the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21, held on Monday.

The lead district manager (LDM), Vedratna Kumar, said that DM had also directed all the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the district to follow these guidelines. “They have been told by the DM that in case of any violation, it will be reported to RBI and accountability will be fixed thereof. The DM also instructed to all the banks, to be actively involve themselves in all the government-sponsored schemes and achieve the allotted targets so that more and more employment opportunities could be created,” Kumar said.

The LDM, who is a nodal agent between the administration and the banks in the district, further said that at present credit-debit (CD) ratio of GB Nagar district is 58.44%. “The annual credit plan target allotted for 2020-21 is ₹10,600.69 crore, of which 27.43% disbursement (₹2,907.80 crore) has been achieved so far,” he said.

When asked about the issue, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) said that after the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, no illegal project can be financed by the banks.

Subodh Goel, secretary, Credai (western UP), said that these rules can only be implemented with the projects approved by gram panchayats. “Banks can’t finance any project not registered under RERA. So, the administration or banks have no role in rejecting the loan applications of RERA-approved projects as they have all the rights to have the financing from the banks,” he said.