Gautam Budh Nagar colleges directed to plant medicinal trees

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the regional higher education officer (Meerut and Saharanpur divisions) on Friday directed government colleges in the Gautam Budh Nagar district to plant medicinal trees and plants during the annual plantation drive to be held this year.

“I have directed the colleges to plant Ayurvedic and medicinal plants. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed our mindset and made us more health-conscious. Even schools can plant medicinal plants on their campuses. I have appealed the residents also to plant medicinal plants in their balconies and terrace gardens,” Dr RK Gupta, regional higher education officer said.

Dr Pratibha Tomar, who teaches botany at Kumari Mayawati Government Girls Post Graduate College, said, “We have already planted several medicinal plants in our college campus. We will plant more of such plants as per the new directions.”

Dr Sanghmitra, botany teacher, Government Post Graduate College said, “We have planted some medicinal plants and arranging more medicinal plants for the plantation drive.” “Medicinal plants such as aloe, tulsi, neem, turmeric, and ginger cure several common ailments. Herbs such as black pepper, cinnamon, myrrh, sandalwood, ginseng, red clover, burdock, bayberry, and safflower are used to heal wounds, sores, and boils,” said Sanghmitra.

District forest officer PK Srivastava said, “Planting medicinal trees and herbs can be useful, and once planted colleges should properly maintain the saplings.”

In January this year, the district administration planned to hold a plantation drive in July and set a target of planting over 10 lakh trees within a week’s time to increase the green cover in the district. Last year, over 8.5 lakhs trees were planted by the administration in the annual drive.

Dr Rajindra Khedekar, principal, Ishan Ayurvedic Medical Colleges & Research Centre, said, “We have a herbal garden in our college campus. We will help colleges in planting herbal trees.”