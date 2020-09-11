Gautam Budh Nagar gets permanent Lok Adalat to hear public utility related grievances

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has got permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) which will redress grievances of the people regarding public utility services.

The Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) recently announced to constitute permanent Lok Adalats in 24 districts of the state.

Complaints against educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, housing societies and developers, among others, can be filed at the permanent Lok Adalat (PLA).

In GB Nagar, PLA will function from Alternate Disputes Redressal Centre building at district courts complex in Surajpur, its newly appointed chairman Allah Rakha Khan, a retired district judge, said on Thursday.

“I have joined, along with two members. Other staff members are being appointed. We have started registering complaints,” said Khan.

“Public utility services complaints can be filed at the permanent Lok Adalat, which include complaints against educational institutions, hospitals and housing societies which have been added to public utility services,” said Khan, adding that some other services whose complaints can be filed at PLA include transport , telephone, insurance, and municipal services.

Cases having value up to Rs 1 crore can be filed at the PLA.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Sushil Kumar said, “PLA will function from Alternate Disputes Redressal (ADR) centre. It has two floors and presently DLSA offices are located at the ADR centre. Now, the ground floor will be used for PLA, while DLSA offices will be shifted to the first floor. Till staff for PLA are appointed, DLSA staff will work for the adalat.

A permanent Lok Adalat is a special tribunal which is not a court and its decision is not subjected to successive appeals. National Lok Adalat and other Lok Adalats being held from time to time in the district will function as usual at the scheduled period, DLSA officials said.

Sanjeev Verma, president, District Courts Bar Association, said, “Permanent Lok Adalat will be very beneficial for resolution of complaints related to public utility services. Students and housing society residents can utilize this platform for early resolution of their issues.”

Sardar Singh Bansal, an advocate, said, “I have started motivating clients to file cases at PLA as it is a way to get speedy redressal.”

Residents have welcomed the SLSA’s move. Pawan Mangal, a resident of SDS NRI Residency, said, “Permanent Lok Adalat will be a good platform for us to get our issues resolved. UP-Rera is interested in possession or refund cases, and consumer courts take years to decide a matter.”