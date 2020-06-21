GB Nagar has lowest fatality rate among UP’s 10 districts worst affected by Covid-19

NOIDA: Despite having the highest number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases across Uttar Pradesh, the Noida district has the lowest fatality rate of 1.31% among the 10 worst-affected districts in the state.

According to the Covid-19 data released by state health department on June 20, out of overall 17,135 positive cases reported so far in UP, Noida district tops the list with a tally of 1,369, which is 7.98% of the total positive cases in the state, followed by Agra, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad has a recovery rate of 51.71% (423 cured of 818), the corresponding figure for Noida district is 48.28% (661 cured of 1,369 patients).

When asked, Noida district magistrate Suhas LY said the highest number of Covid-19 cases detected in the district indicates that tracking and testing are being done properly and systematically.

“And, the low fatality rate denotes that our team of doctors at different Covid-dedicated hospitals in the district are providing proper treatment to the infected patients,” he said.

Echoing similar views, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said the lowest fatality rate among the worst-affected districts is a very positive indication. “Our doctors have handled the cases adroitly. On average, most of the patients turn negative and asymptomatic in less than a week,” he said.

The death rate is lowest in Noida among all UP district because of multiple reasons, including better monitoring of Covid as well and non-Covid patients, early detection of patients and aggressive surveillance, said senior IAS officer and nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district, Narendra Bhooshan.

“We are also in touch with private hospitals to provide better medical facilities to the needy. And our doctors at government hospitals are motivated and are doing an excellent job,” Bhooshan said.

According to Dr Rakesh Gupta, the director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, fatality rate is low in the district because of multi-level monitoring of infected patients. “Our doctors have adopted many innovative methods to ensure full-proof recovery of Covid-19 patients. After testing positive, we conduct multiple tests to detect their other ailments. It gives us better vision to diagnose and medicate them. It is not about just finding positives and starting generic treatment for them. But, more important is to find out what other ailments could affect the recovery span of the patients,” he said.

As per the data, after GB Nagar, state capital Lucknow has the minimum death rate of 1.51%, followed by Kanpur city (3.66%). In GB Nagar district, 18 persons have died of coronavirus disease till June 20.

While Jhansi has the highest fatality rate of 11.42% (11 died of 98 cases), Meerut and Agra have 9.54% (75 died of 786) and 6.95% (79 died of 1,136), respectively. Among other worst affected districts, Aligarh has a fatality rate of 5.63% (20 died of 355) and Ghaziabad has 5.01% (41 died of 818).

In terms of recovery rate among the districts having 750-plus cases so far, Agra has maximum recovery rate of 79.92% (908 Covid-19 patients cured of 1,136 total cases), followed by Meerut (59.66%), Lucknow (56.89%) and Kanpur city (54.52%).