GB Nagar: Parks reopened, G Noida resumes land acquisition work

The two development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar -- Noida and Greater Noida -- on Wednesday decided to reopen the parks in the district, following the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government for the fourth phase of lockdown.

While the Greater Noida authority is yet to set timings for the parks, the Noida authority has reopened city parks from 7am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm. However, visitors will have to wear mask and follow social distancing norms, officials from both the authorities said. The two authorities had shut down the city parks after the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Greater Noida authority has also decided to open its main administrative building in Knowledge Park-IV for visitors and start land acquisition for new industrial projects with an aim to lure manufacturing companies from Japan, China, and Taiwan, among others, under eased guidelines for the Lockdown 4.0, said the authority officials.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer, Narendra Bhooshan, on Wednesday directed the staff to conduct sanitisation drive in city’s all commercial markets, parks, bus shelters and other public spaces.

He also directed the staff to start preparing electronic files instead of traditional paper files to process various routine or big budget projects, including land acquisition from farmers. The authority wants to acquire 1,400 acres of agricultural land via direct buying from farmers in order to ready industrial pockets to be allotted for manufacturing units.

“We have directed all project engineers and other staff members to restart land acquisition process via making e-files and following all standard operating procedures. Our office will also reopen for visitors. However, visitors must wear mask and stand in earmarked circles to approach a desk for any work,” said Bhooshan.

The authority office, which was closed for visitors after March 25, usually witnesses about 1,000 visitors daily. Now, it will restart its all important jobs that include mortgage permission for builders or individual allottees, map approval, issuance of occupancy certificate for group housing or other buildings, other property related works.

The Greater Noida authority will disinfect lifts in its office, door handles, gates and other such points which people generally touch. The disinfection in the office will be done twice in the working hours, the officials said.

However, the Noida authority has decided against opening its main administrative office to visitors for now.

But the Noida authority has opened city parks to visitors with some riders. It has also asked residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in respective sectors to ensure that the visitors to the parks obey social distancing norms.

“All visitors to the city parks will have to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. We have asked RWAs to ensure that all social distancing rules are adhered to by visitors,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief engineer of Noida authority.