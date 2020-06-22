GB Nagar to create database of all non-Covid patients across district

GREATER NOIDA:

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to prepare a database of all non-Covid patients, including senior citizens, across the district. The objective is to identify if they have Covid-19 symptoms and provide timely medical help, officials said.

“We have asked all 300 small or big private and government hospitals to keep details of all those patients who come to them for treatment of ailments other than Covid-19. Our aim is to detect people with Covid-19 symptoms at an early stage, so that we can treat them on time and save lives. Also, we have asked residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations and other social groups to prepare data of non-Covid-19 patients in their respective areas,” said Narendra Bhooshan, who is nodal officer for Covid-19 preparations in GB Nagar.

Bhooshan, who is also chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, has interacted with office bearers of various social groups as to how they can help in fight with Covid-19 pandemic.

“They can easily prepare a database of patients of non-Covid diseases and pass it on to us. We have set up a control room in Noida from where our teams will stay in touch with these patients and provide aid if need arises,” said Bhooshan.

The administration has emphasized on collecting details of senior citizens who have ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, kidney problem and any cardiovascular disease.

“Senior citizens who have non-Covid disease and have to visit a hospital are vulnerable to the infection. We need to take care of all of them. We are maintaining data of all of them with the help of social groups. Later, we plan to collect data from chemists too,” said the nodal officer.

Residents’ bodies said that they had an interaction with the nodal officer about various issues related to Covid-19.

“We have assured them of any help required in data collection. Apart from data collection, AOAs are ready to help the administration in handling the outbreak. We have appealed to AOAs to create a Covid-19 task force that will work in tandem with the health department teams,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA), an umbrella body of at least 70 housing societies’ apartment owners associations.

“We will work together with the district administration for the safety of our residents. We have requested the administration to keep residents’ welfare associations of each sector in loop while taking decisions related with Covid-19 and measures to contain spread of the deadly virus,” said NP Singh, president of District Development Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA), which represents RWAs of GB Nagar.