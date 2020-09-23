GCR master drain unable to handle intense rainfall: DLF to GMDA flood committee

Gurugram: Private developer DLF has attributed the flooding of Raghavendra Marg, popularly known as Golf Course Road, on August 19 and 20 primarily to intense rainfall, saying that the intensity of rainfall was more than 16 times the area’s master drainage capacity. DLF is the custodian of Golf Course Road (GCR) and responsible for its maintenance.

In a letter submitted to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) flood protection committee earlier this month, DLF said, “(The) master drainage system has been designed by the HSVP/GMDA at 1/10 inch (2.5 mm) rainfall intensity per hour. As you are aware that on 19.08.20 approx 125mm rainfall occurred over a period of 3 (three) hours i.e. 41.66 mm/hour. The intensity of the rainfall was 16.66 times of the designed capacity of master stormwater drain.”

On Tuesday, the developer shared a copy of its submission to GMDA.

Following heavy showers on August 19 and 20, the stretch of Golf Course Road between Sectors 26 and 56 was severely waterlogged, with the underpass at DLF Phase 1 rendered unusable for over 30 hours. To probe the matter, GMDA on August 20 constituted a seven-member expert committee to submit a report within a week. The committee includes a representative of DLF. While the final report has been delayed, after multiple GMDA staffers involved in the exercise tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks, officials in the authority’s infrastructure department confirmed that they have received the developer’s assessment.

DLF’s letter, authored by Sunil Arora, a committee member and vice-president (infrastructure) at DLF, states that it would not have been possible to drain out such a large quantity of stormwater through the master drainage system. “The waterlogging occurred not only on Raghvendra Marg but also in sectors 27,28,42,43, 52 & 56,” states his submission. Moreover, Arora maintained that DLF’s own preparatory measures to facilitate drainage of stormwater from the DLF Phase 1 underpass, and along Sectors 26, 26A, 27, 28, 42 and 43, are adequate.

“We have four pumps capable of pumping out 5,400 litres of water per minute along with a sump well with a capacity of 2,093 kilolitres. The sump well is sufficient to store rainwater for a rainfall of 125 mm, as we saw on August 19,” Arora said, reiterating from his letter to the GMDA, dated September 7. “Adequate saucer drains on both end of underpass have also been provided to accumulate and dispose of the same in the sump,” his letter goes on to state.

According to the developer, during field visits conducted in the wake of last month’s flooding, a DLF team had noted major bottlenecks in the region which may have exacerbated the waterlogging. “There was a natural creek starting from the Nathupur bundh in Sector 24 carrying the discharge of catchment area of Biodiversity Park, part of Sector 24, 25A (Ambience areas). The same does not exist further in Delhi area and presently, rainwater is being pumped out near sector 20,” Arora mentions.

Secondly, a portion of the master drain (known as Leg-1) passing through Palam Vihar, which was once an open drain, has since been covered up. “During heavy rains, some portion of the drain collapsed leading to interruption in flow of water. The same was got cleaned by the GMDA... there is possibility that the cleaning of the drain before the monsoon may not have been carried out due to Covid lockdown,” Arora wrote on September 7.

Ranjana Chaudhuri of the department of regional water studies at TERI, who will be spearheading a privately funded hydrological study of the region following last month’s floods, said, “I cannot comment on the developer’s assessment of the situation, but yes, the intensity of rainfall was a huge challenge on the day. Moreover, with so much concretisation in the affected area, the run-off comes down from the Aravallis at a high velocity. Such extreme weather events are likely to occur again, so it’s not enough for one just stakeholder to be well prepared. A long-term, ecological solution needs to be considered.”

A DLF spokesperson on Tuesday said, “DLF has submitted its assessment of the flood situation to GMDA, as stipulated. We have also discussed possible solutions to resolve the flooding issue with officials concerned, and will be taking the matter forward in the interest of Gurugram and its citizens.

While VS Kundu, CEO, GMDA, did not respond to request for comment on Tuesday, Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer of the authority’s infra division and member of the flood protection committee, said, “I have received DLF’s assessment, but will only be able to comment once the committee has convened and had a discussion about the same. Their submission will be carefully evaluated and we are working with them to find a solution.”