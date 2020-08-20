Gender test racket busted in Haryana’s Jhajjar, 1 held

A team of Jhajjar health authorities on Wednesday busted a gender test racket with the arrest of a man.

Deputy civil surgeon, prenatal diagnostic techniques, Dr Anchal Tripathi said they got a tip-off that a tout, Sumit of Wazirpur, was involved in a sex-determination racket.

“A decoy was sent to him, who cracked a deal in ₹70,000. He took the decoy to Ghaziabad at a house where the doctor conducted an ultrasound. He was arrested when he returned. From his phone records, it came to the fore that two staff nurses, Neelam and Sarita Dahiya, and another tout Sonu of Bindawas were also involved in this racket,” the doctor added.

Beri police have booked the accused under sections 18,29, 3A, 4, 5 (1)(a), 6(a) of the PNDT Act and sections 120-B, 34 and 420 of the IPC.

4 booked for hoisting Khalistan flag in Sirsa

Four miscreants have been arrested on the charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood and communal harmony by hoisting a flag with ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali police jurisdiction in Sirsa district.

A police spokesperson said the accused are Rupinder Singh, Yudhvir Singh and Gurjeet of Singhpura village and Aman Sharma of Talwandi Sabo.

During preliminary interrogation, Rupinder confessed to having been involved in the ‘disgraceful act’.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Kalawali police station and a probe is underway.