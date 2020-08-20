Sections
Home / Cities / Gender test racket busted in Haryana’s Jhajjar, 1 held

Gender test racket busted in Haryana’s Jhajjar, 1 held

A team of Jhajjar health authorities on Wednesday busted a gender test racket with the arrest of a man.Deputy civil surgeon, prenatal diagnostic techniques, Dr Anchal Tripathi...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondents,

A team of Jhajjar health authorities on Wednesday busted a gender test racket with the arrest of a man.

Deputy civil surgeon, prenatal diagnostic techniques, Dr Anchal Tripathi said they got a tip-off that a tout, Sumit of Wazirpur, was involved in a sex-determination racket.

“A decoy was sent to him, who cracked a deal in ₹70,000. He took the decoy to Ghaziabad at a house where the doctor conducted an ultrasound. He was arrested when he returned. From his phone records, it came to the fore that two staff nurses, Neelam and Sarita Dahiya, and another tout Sonu of Bindawas were also involved in this racket,” the doctor added.

Beri police have booked the accused under sections 18,29, 3A, 4, 5 (1)(a), 6(a) of the PNDT Act and sections 120-B, 34 and 420 of the IPC.



4 booked for hoisting Khalistan flag in Sirsa

Four miscreants have been arrested on the charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood and communal harmony by hoisting a flag with ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali police jurisdiction in Sirsa district.

A police spokesperson said the accused are Rupinder Singh, Yudhvir Singh and Gurjeet of Singhpura village and Aman Sharma of Talwandi Sabo.

During preliminary interrogation, Rupinder confessed to having been involved in the ‘disgraceful act’.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Kalawali police station and a probe is underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10.87 crore household toilets constructed across rural India from 2015: Centre to HC
Aug 20, 2020 01:15 IST
18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara
Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST
Covid-19: Rise in kids attacking parents in UK lockdown
Aug 20, 2020 01:02 IST
Ex-steelmaker Sanjay Singal loses in £150 million claim case in UK court
Aug 20, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.