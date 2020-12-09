Sections
Home / Cities / Get a glimpse of white tigress Diya’s three cubs as Chhatbir zoo reopens its gates today

The zoo will be open for six days a week (Monday closed), with entry timings limited to 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

White tigress Diya gave birth to three cubs in November 17. They were since shielded from public gaze. (HT Photo)

Off bounds for the public for the past nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, will reopen its gates on Thursday.

Amid strict safety protocols, visitors will get the opportunity to see tiger cubs Amar, Arjun and Dilnoor, born to white tigress Diya on November 17 last year. The two male and one female cubs have an orange coat unlike their mother.

Also, an Indian fox with her newborn pups will be on public display for the first time.

Having remained closed since March 16, the zoo, which houses over 1,500 animals and birds, is introducing several new facilities and amenities, such as a mother and child care room, free wi-fi hotspots, a coffee booth, a selfie points, a rest room and hassle-free parking.



Touchfree hand wash and sanitiser dispensers have been arranged for the safety of visitors.

The zoo will be open for six days a week (Monday closed), with entry timings limited to 9.30am to 4.30pm. Tickets for zoo entry, parking and battery-operated carts can be booked online at “www.chhatbirzoo.gov.in”.

Apart from this, cashless payment facility will also be available at the zoo’s ticket counter.

The zoo will allow staggered entry to only 2,700 visitors a day to avoid crowding. Adults above 65 years of age and children below five have been requested not to visit the zoo.

