Getting death threats, alleges anti-terror front chief

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in Ambala against unknown persons after Viresh Shandilya, the national president of Anti-Terrorist Front of India, alleged that he was getting death threats.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in Ambala against unknown persons after Viresh Shandilya, the national president of Anti-Terrorist Front of India, alleged that he was getting death threats.

In a statement along with the audio recording issued on Tuesday, Shandilya said, “The person called me on Sunday night and said I will be killed soon for speaking about Sant Bhindranwale (militant preacher). After this threat, we immediately complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs, following which the police came into action. The PMO has also taken notice and forwarded the complaint to the home secretary of Haryana for action.”

This is for the second time in a week Shandilya has lodged a complaint regarding threat calls.

We have registered a case under IPC sections 504 and 506 ( criminal intimidation) at the Ambala city police station. Station in-charge Ram Kumar said, “The police have increased patrolling around Shandilya’s residence.”



