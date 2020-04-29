Sections
Ggm admin seeks details of Indian students stranded abroad to bring them back

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram:

To bring back Indian students from different countries who are unable to return to the country due to the flight restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration on Wednesday asked parents to submit details of their children who wish to come back.

The administration took the initiative after Vijay Vardhan, additional chief secretary (home), wrote to all districts on April 24, asking deputy commissioners to send details of Indian students pursuing education in colleges or universities in different countries who may be desirous of returning to India.

The administration has issued an email ID at which the details of such students can be sent.



“Gurugram has a large number of such students. To help them, we have issued the email ID – covid19gurugram@gmail.com. Parents will have to mail basic details mentioning ‘overseas support’ in the subject line. A form will be sent to them which has to be filled up with details of their kids who want to come back,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.

The state government has initiated the process of collecting details of such students with the help of the central government.

“Many parents were approaching the senior authorities at the state-level. Taking cognizance, the state government is collecting the data of such students which will be shared with the central government for bringing them back,” a senior official said.

