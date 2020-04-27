Ggm fire department turns to ULB for new equipment

Gurugram:

The Gurugram fire department, which has been waiting to augment its infrastructure for several years, has now turned to the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for new equipment, said officials on Monday.

As per IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer, the department last week sent a letter to the ULB, asking for a 101-metre and a 70-metre hydraulic ladders, two 55-metre turntable ladders, and 29 new fire tenders which comprise eight water bowsers, 10 water tenders, one rescue tender, five foam tenders, three water mist tenders, and two quick response fire tender vehicles.

The move comes almost a month after the ULB’s letter to the fire department, asking the latter to list the items it requires to upgrade its machinery, fire department officials said, adding that it is for the first time that the ULB has asked it about the procurement of such items. Otherwise, such demands were usually raised with the directorate of fire services Haryana.

Kashyap further said that their demands have remained on paper since 2015.

“We analysed the existing stock of equipment to combat and initiate rescue operations during a fire, and have accordingly placed our demand with the ULB. The city has expanded and we need to upgrade our machinery to meet its requirements,” said Kashyap.

The fire department in the district is quite ill-equipped. It has a solitary 42-metre hydraulic ladder capable of reaching till the 14th floor of a building, even though the city has more than 1,100 high-rises. Besides, the department only has a stock of 20 fire tenders spread across its five fire brigades at different localities that include Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, and Sector 37.