Ggm: RWAs take steps to allow entry of visitors to societies

Gurugram:

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city on Friday initiated steps for allowing the entry of visitors to their colonies, a day after the district administration permitted guests’ entry into societies with riders.

Issuing fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, the district administration on Thursday evening answered frequently asked questions (FAQs) for condominiums, societies, and residential sectors.

Under the category “guidelines for visitors”, the administration said that entry of outsiders, including family and non-family visitors, are permitted, except those from containment zones. “However, they are subject to adequate social distancing protocols,” stated the administration’s order.

On Friday, RWAs across the city started implementing the directions in a varied manner.

For example, both Harmony in Nirvana Country and Princeton Estate in DLF 5 agreed to allow visitors, but from Monday onwards and on a regulatory basis. They both cited the need to prepare their staff to deal with the sudden influx of visitors for the delay.

While Arati Pandya, joint secretary of Princeton Estate Condominium Association, said that the association would meet on Sunday to decide upon the best way forward to allow entry of visitors on a regulatory basis, Dipan Bhattacharyya, president of Harmony RWA, said that a maximum of four family members per house would be allowed to visit in a day, while non-family members would be permitted from June 1.

“Apart from the fact that the district administration has given these directions, we also understand that our residents are eager to meet their family and friends during this difficult period. Hence, we have started taking steps to allow visitors inside our premises once again. However, we will be regulating their entry for the time being as it gives our staff time to get used to managing visitors keeping in mind social distancing norms,” said Bhattacharyya.

Meanwhile, the RWAs of Belvedere Towers in Cyber City and Fresco in Sector 49 have started allowing visitors, provided they are wearing masks, have downloaded Aarogya Setu application, and their body temperatures are within the acceptable limit when checked by thermal scanners.

“We have already implemented the administration’s direction from today (Friday) and informed residents that guests will now be permitted into the condominium. However, we have also informed them that large gatherings and parties cannot be held for the time being as this increases the chances of people catching infections,” said Nilesh Tandon, RWA president of Fresco Apartments.

Vinod Giri, president of Belvedere Towers RWA, said that they will also be asking visitors for their address or the place they are coming from to ensure they are not from any containment zone in the city.

In DLF phases 1 and 2, the RWA said that they are issuing an advisory to residents to only call visitors on an emergency basis, and they will also be submitting a representation to the district administration on this matter.

“We are trying our best to ensure that residents only call visitors if there is a requirement or an emergency, and not for social gathering. While we are complying with the administration’s order and not stopping any visitor from entering the colonies, we are also trying to sensitise residents about the repercussions of calling visitors as more human interaction increases the chances of contracting Covid-19,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson of DLF Qutub Enclave RWA.

Bansal said that the RWA will also submit a letter to the district administration with their view of limiting entry of visitors into residential areas across the city and not allowing it on a full-scale.