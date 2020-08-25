GGSIPU entrance tests from September 9-14

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct online entrance tests for admissions to at least 67 undergraduate and postgraduate courses between September 9 and 14, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The entrance exams, which cater to around 200,000 aspirants, have been delayed by around two months this year.

The notification comes at a time where students across the country are protesting against the physical entrance exams being conducted by the National Testing Agency for Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma said, “As per the Indraprastha Vishwavidyalaya Act, all admissions to colleges under IP university have to be through a common entrance test (CET). But to make it easy for students during the times of Covid-19 pandemic, the CET will not be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. It will be conducted in computer mode through the Ministry of Education body EdCIL, which is similar to NTA.” Earlier, the university conducted entrance tests in pen-paper mode by itself.

Verma also said, “All measures of social distancing and sanitization will be taken at these centres so that students can safely write their papers.”

As per the notification signed by controller of examinations Prodyut Bhattacharya, the exams will be conducted at four centres — Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Public relations officer Nalini Ranjan said the university had reduced the number of centres due to the pandemic. Candidates who have applied for the various courses will receive the link to download their admit cards on their registered email ID, the university said.