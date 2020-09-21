Ghansoli death: 3-year-old may have got stuck in sack and suffocated, say cops

Following the post-mortem report of the three-year-old boy who was found dead in a sack behind his residence in Ghansoli village, police are now investigating the possibility of the boy accidentally getting stuck inside the sack while playing, and ending up suffocating.

Omkar Shankar Sathe was found dead inside a sack on Friday evening by around 3pm after he went missing from 12 pm.

Police inspector Giridhar Gore, from Rabale police station, said, “The post-mortem report mentions the cause of death as asphyxia due to suffocation. The doctor has ruled out the possibility of throttling or smothering, as there are no such injury marks. Even if smothering happens, there are some marks left behind which is not found in this case. We are investigating if he would have accidentally got himself trapped inside the sack while playing.”

After speaking to the family, the police have learnt that they never had any fights with anyone in the area, neither did they have any enemies. “We are not ruling out murder. But we are also investigating on the possibility of getting trapped by self and unable to come out,” Gore said

The boy, a resident of Balaram Wadi, was last seen by his sisters aged six and nine, who were playing on the first floor. While the mother had stepped out to buy chicken, father a painter by profession and grandmother a vegetable seller had gone for their respective jobs. The boy was playing at the ground floor when the mother left, though his mother could not find him on return. After a frantic search of around three hours, they located a sack behind the building in which they found him dead.