Ghatkopar man jumps from Vashi bridge, rescued

A 40-year-old man, who jumped into the Vashi creek on Saturday, was rescued by the police and a local fisherman. The police said the man was angry over a personal family matter.

The police said the man lives in Chirag Nagar area of Ghatkopar and came to the bridge in an auto.

“Around 12.45pm, we received information that a man had jumped into the Vashi creek. A constable and a sub-inspector rushed to the spot. They sought help from the local fisherman, Mahendra Koli, and pulled him out,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector from Vashi police station.

Koli took his boat near the drowning man and pulled him out, said police.

He told the police that he was angry over a family problem.

After counselling him, the police called his younger brother, who came to take him home.