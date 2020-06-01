Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra

Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra

According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area) of CrPc is currently in force in Varanasi.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and vigour in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from all across the globe come to seek blessings. (ANI)

Ghats in Varanasi remained deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Monday, as a gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area) of CrPc is currently in force in Varanasi.

He said bathing in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra or doing religious work anywhere in public is prohibited in Varanasi district.

‘If the prohibitory order is violated by anyone, it will be viewed with strictness and serious legal action will be taken against such people,” Sharma said.



The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and vigour in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from all across the globe come to seek blessings.

Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppo Reno 4 render leaked ahead of launch
Jun 01, 2020 10:43 IST
Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.