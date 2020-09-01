Ghaziabad: 10 residential segments accounted for about 66% Covid-19 cases in last six months

Out of the 25 residential segments in Ghaziabad, 10 of them accounts for over 66% of total Covid-19 cases in the district, according to limited six-month figures available with the health department till August 30.

Till Tuesday, according to the state control room, Ghaziabad accounted for 8465 cases, figuring in the top-10 districts in terms of case count in Uttar Pradesh.

According to August 30 limited data, Ghaziabad had 8212 cases, with 6756 discharges and 68 deaths.

The resdiential segments under Karhera-2 (comprising Indirapuram, Makanpur and Kanawani), with 805 cases, shared 10.56% of the total Covid-19 case load in the district, while the Carte segment (comprising localities like Kavi Nagar, Avantika, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar, Daulatpura, Maliwara, Mahindra Enclave, Ashok Nagar, and Nasirpur) shared of about 8.63% of the case load.

Similarly, Raj Nagar had 7.99% of cases, Sahibabad-II 7.35%, Dasna 7.03%, Vaishali 5.56%, Vasundhara 5.54%, Sadik Nagar 4.85%, Ghookhna 4.64% and Vijay Nagar-1 4.03%.

“The areas have high population density and after opening of lockdown, interaction among the population and their mobility has also increased. This has led high number of cases in these areas. The incidence is however low in rural pockets. Although the share of these areas is high, we have been able to achieve discharge rate of about 82.26% (till August 30) and our patients are recovering fast,” said Dr. NK Gupta, Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer (CMO).

Earlier in June, the segments of Karhera-2, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Sahibabad-2 and Khoda among others were ranked in the top 10 high incidence areas, which are in trans-Hindon (city) areas of the city, in the district. Thereafter, with curbs being relaxed, the trend changed with more activities opening up and cis-Hindon (old city) segments of Carte, Raj Nagar and Vijay Nagar-1 etc started reporting more cases.

SEVEN CONSTANTS

While the top-10 segments with high incidence of cases is subject to change every month, seven resdiential segments -- Karhera-2, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Sahibabad-2, Carte, Raj Nagar and Dasna -- have consistently ranked under the top-10 high incidence, in terms of case numbers, area from June. Dasna was a high incidence area even in May when the district had only 305 cases. Ghookhna joined the top-10 list from July.

In June alone, the top-10 high incidence areas accounted for 65.5% of total Covid cases, while in July they had a share of about 67.27%. In August alone, the top 10 segments have a total share of about 73.10%.

In August, segments of Carte, Dasna and Raj Nagar, all parts of cis-Hindon areas, remained as the three high incidence areas while the segments of Karhera-2, Sahibabad-2, Vasundhara and Vaishali lagged in number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

“The incidence of cases is spreading in different areas but we are tackling them with increased surveillance and testing. Since there are no more restrictions at the borders, people are travelling to other cities,” said district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. “We can only bank on surveillance to find cases and followed immediately by testing and referral so that their treatment can start.

The Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad, said that the top-10 segments had a higher working population that had to move out of the city often.

“Initially the infection was high in areas like Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara and Khoda etc where majority people go to Delhi for work. When the lockdown was opened, the infection spread in city areas also. Covid-19 is more prevalent in areas where population density is high and people move regularly. However, in rural areas the incidence is less,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of IMA, Ghaziabad. “Although the incidence is high in these areas but the discharge rate of patients recovering is also high at about 83% and the severity of infection has also come down. Now, since activities have opened up, the onus is also on residents to strictly follow health protocols with use of masks and adhere to social distancing.”