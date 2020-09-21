Ghaziabad: 2 dead in hit-and-run accident on Hindon elevated road

Two young men, who were on a motorcycle, died in an accident on the Hindon elevated road in a case of hit and run, on Sunday night. According to the police, their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Vaishali, and the erring driver fled the spot.

The victims, both residents of Arthala, were identified as Mohammad Sakib, 23, and Mohammad Arshad, 22.

“They both died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle. An FIR was lodged but so far, there is no clue about the erring vehicle. It was a case of hit and run. The elevated road, at present, is without any surveillance system and it becomes difficult for the police to track erring vehicles in accident cases,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The 10.3km Hindon elevated road acts as a major bypass for commuters travelling between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, connecting Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate. The stretch, however, is without any CCTV cameras or surveillance systems in place to keep a check over speeding and erring vehicles in accident cases.

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) in 2018 had proposed the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) project for Ghaziabad city and it included the elevated road.

The authority, at present, has set the speed limit for vehicles at 80kmph on the elevated road, against its design speed of 100kmph.

“The elevated road has high volume of traffic but it is without any surveillance. We had filed an RTI application raising our concerns with GDA, to which they replied that the works will be taken up under ITMS project. Now, the project is dropped. However, considering risk to commuters, the authority must get the project executed,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners.

Under ITMS, costing about ₹70 crore, the authority had identified 18 corridors where hi-tech traffic surveillance and traffic management systems were to be installed.

Earlier in January, some work was initiated at the elevated road to Tulsi Niketan, but the project ran into rough weather.

Officials from the GDA’s engineering department said ITMS was dropped due to various issues, which included problems with the firm which was given the contract.

“ITMS has been dropped from our side. It was include the elevated road. ITMS was one of the priority projects of the CM. We have stopped the work as fund sharing with other agencies was also an issue,” said VN Singh, GDA’s chief engineer.

“We have also written to the state administration. In case they wish to restart the project, the urban development department should take steps. In case the government asks GDA to do the project, state officials should provide us terms and conditions and also decide the funding pattern,” he added.

The foundation stone for ITMS was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Ghaziabad in May 2018.

For now, the elevated road is bereft of surveillance modes.

“There were issues due to which the project could not take off. We had started the work for the first corridor of the Hindon elevated road but the authority stopped the project. There were also some funding issues and we got no payment. We have now sent representations to the office of the CM about the issues. Our firm has taken up as many as 10 projects in different cities across the country, including Lucknow,” said Neeraj Kushwaha, the director of the firm which was given the contract for ITMS.