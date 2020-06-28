Ghaziabad: 200-metre ramp connecting Hindon elevated road with Delhi-Meerut e-way opened

Ghaziabad: Commute for thousands of vehicles will now become easier as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened up a 200-metre ramp providing direct access to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) from the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad.

Till now, motorists coming from the Hindon elevated road had to descend near UP-Gate and travel about 150 metres on the wrong side to climb on to the UP-Gate flyover and reach Phase 1 of the DME. Last year, the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) had held meetings with the NHAI following which a ramp was proposed to be constructed to ease commuting.

“The ramp is about 200 metres and we have opened it. Now, commuters coming from the Hindon elevated road can descend at UP-Gate and go directly to the DME’s phase 1 without needing to take the wrong turn. But this facility is two-laned and is for the use of two-wheelers and cars only. We will not allow any heavy vehicles as it has a high ascend,” said Mudit Garg, project director of NHAI.

The six-lane Hindon elevated road connects Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate via a stretch of 10.3km, intended to provide direct connectivity to the DME.

The GDA has restricted speed limit over the Hindon elevated road to 80kmph, against the design speed of 100kmph, and has also disallowed entry of heavy traffic vehicles. It is largely used by commuters as a bypass road to east Delhi.

The Phase 1 of the DME spans Akshardham in Delhi to UP-Gate border while phase 2 stretches from UP-Gate to Dasna over 19.2km. The phase 3, Dasna to Meerut over a stretch of 32km, is under construction. It was scheduled to open in May but got delayed due to the national lockdown.

The phase 4 of the project, from Dasna to Hapur, is already operational.

“The work progress for phase 2 is about 79% and for phase 4 it is about 72%. Although we have missed the deadline due to the lockdown and scarcity of labour, we are targeting to finish the two phases in December. We have about 47 underpasses proposed for phase 4 and four more have been proposed for the benefit of nearby villagers to connect to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” Garg added.

Phase 2, overall, has 17 underpasses proposed for commuters.

“At present, the physical work progress of phase 2 and 4 is slow due to scarcity of labour. Further, we have monsoon season approaching which will further slow down work. But we have planned to complete the project by the end of December,” Garg added.

The operational phase 1 of the project caters to about 1.2 lakh passenger car units (PCU) while phase 2 is proposed to cater to 80,000 PCUs. The phases 3 and 4 have been planned to cater to 60,000 PCUs and 40,000 PCU, respectively.