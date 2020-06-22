Ghaziabad: 21-year-old TikTok ‘star’ arrested for killing woman days before her marriage

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman near Tila Morh in Sahibabad on June 17, days before the victim was supposed to get married. The police said the suspect is a ‘star’ on the content generation app TikTok with a following of over 4 lakh people.

The suspect, identified as Sher Khan, was arrested with two alleged accomplices, Imran and Rizwan (single name), who were accused of sheltering Khan as he remained on the run since the murder. The police said on June 17, Khan had come with several other men on motorcycles to an area in Tila Morh where the victim was with her family and had a scuffle with her family members following which she sustained multiple stabbing wounds and succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Delhi a day later.

The police said Khan was a ‘stalker’ and killed the woman because she was getting married to someone else.

“The man had been on the run since the day of murder and had been taking shelter in different parts of Delhi-NCR. The crime branch was also tracking him and eventually nabbed him in Sahibabad when he came to Ghaziabad. He told the police that he murdered the woman as he wanted to marry her, but she was getting married to someone else,” said Keshav Kumar, circle officer (Sahibabad). “The suspect had uploaded about 961 videos and has over four lakh followers on TikTok. During the period he was on the run, he had changed his dressing style and also had a hair cut to evade being arrested by police,” he added.

The woman, Naina Kaur, was to leave for Indore with her family on June 22 for her marriage. After she was attacked, her mother Neelma Kaur had identified Sher Khan as the prime suspect in the complaint to the police. Khan had fled the crime scene along with his accomplices, police said.

Naina, who lived with her family in Tulsi Niketan, was pursuing a nursing course from Delhi and had got engaged to a man from Indore.

Upon complaint, the Tila Morh police lodged an FIR for murder against Khan, who is a resident Sundar Nagri in Delhi, and several of his accomplices. The added that soon after the murder, they had earlier arrested three more of the prime suspects’ accomplices— Salman, Asif, and Aamir.

The police added that before the murder Khan had also prepared a video showing him holding a slate with words “Crime: murder” scribbled on it with his date of birth and other details. They added that in the video he portrayed himself as a Bollywood star who would break free from jail on a certain date and flee.

The police also recovered a knife used in the murder.