Ghaziabad: 40-year-old Covid patient forced to be home for 24 hrs before hospitalisation

A 40-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, was forced to stay with her family on Arthala for close to 24 hours before the administration officials finally swung into action and transferred her to a hospital.

Officials, on their part, claimed that the delay was getting the test report of the woman, after which health department officials immediately moved her to a hospital to be quarantined.

“I had not been feeling well since February. I was coughing and had visited a government hospital to seek help. There, they gave me some medicines. About a week ago I developed some mild fever and visited a private doctor. He advised a Covid test. I got tested from a private lab and the result came out positive on Saturday,” the woman, who lives in Sanjay Colony in Arthala, said.

“Since then I was staying home with my family, which consists three minors and my husband. They were all anxious. After the reports came, I visited two government hospital to get myself admitted but they told me that admission can only be done when health department teams recommends so as per procedure,” she added.

The woman’s son said that a health department team finally arrived around12.30pm on Sunday and took her to ESI Hospital in Sahibabad for getting admitted.

“The other five members, including me, were sent to quarantine at a facility in Dasna. Since Saturday, all of us were living in anxiety. We live in a small house and the chances of the infection having spread is pretty high. Although I made my mother stay in the corridor of the house, but the delay on part of the hospital may cost us dear,” he added.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMO), confirmed that the woman tested positive for Covid-19.

“Her reports did not arrive at our office till Saturday night. I spoke to the concerned department and was told that the report was finally received on Sunday morning. We immediately rushed a team to take the woman to ESI hospital. The woman had more complications, like tuberculosis, so we later shifted her to a L3 category hospital of Meerut Medical College at Meerut. There has been a delay in getting her admitted,” CMO added.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaushambi also said that they had one more Covid-19 positive case on May 15 but the apartment from where the case was detected was yet to be sealed.

“The building has not been sealed till date and no sanitization has been taken up. Besides no history or tests of close contacts have been taken up. We have told officials about the issue. There has been delay on part of the health department,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi apartments’ RWA.

Likewise, the residents of Ramprastha also said that their locality had another Covid-19 positive case.

“We had a positive case in block C on May 15 and the patient is admitted to a hospital in Delhi. The first case here was reported on May 1 and the area was sealed a week later. Now, there is a second case which has emerged. But there has been no sealing and no testing of residents living in the same building,” said AK Jain, resident of Ramprastha.

CMO Gupta responded by saying that recommendation for sealing has been sent to the concerned department in both cases.

“We have taken activities of sanitisation in the two areas and recommendation for sealing has been sent to the concerned officials. Our containment activities have started,” he added.

On Sunday, the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Ghaziabad stood at 186 with addition of eight cases, out of which two are from Khoda.