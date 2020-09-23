Sections
Ghaziabad: 45-year-old man dies in custody, cops say suicide

Ghaziabad: 45-year-old man dies in custody, cops say suicide

A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at the Vijay Nagar police station lock-up on Wednesday evening. Police said the man was brought to the police station on a written...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at the Vijay Nagar police station lock-up on Wednesday evening.

Police said the man was brought to the police station on a written complaint by his wife, who had accused him of domestic violence.

Officers said police constables posted at the station saw him hanging around 7.30pm,.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Sometime before in the day, his wife had come to the police station and gave a police complaint. She alleged the man used to beat her up under the influence of alcohol. Upon receiving the complaint, our PCR van went to his house and brought him to the police station. Thereafter, the incident took place,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).



The man was identified as a resident of Vijay Nagar, officers said.

“We have come to know that he hanged himself inside the lock-up. However, we will get an inquiry done into the incident to get to know more details and how the incident took place,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

According to norms, the police said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted and all required protocols will be followed as the death took place in police custody.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

