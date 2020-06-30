Ghaziabad ADM and his SDM wife test positive

Ghaziabad The additional district magistrate (ADM) of Ghaziabad city and his wife, who is sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, have tested positive for Covid-19, officials of district administration said on Monday. The results have set alarm bells ringing in the top brass of the Ghaziabad district administration as well as some senior police officials who were in regular touch with the ADM for implementation of Covid-related guidelines in the district.

While confirming that the two officials have been found positive, Ghaziabad district magistrate said that all protocols will be followed as the ADM participated in important meetings during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The ADM and his wife are admitted at Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi at present. Officials of the hospital said that they both were admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

“The ADM is asymptomatic, while his wife (who is SDM) is having mild symptoms. The SDM initially tested positive for the virus and later the ADM also tested positive. Both were admitted to our hospital on Sunday,” said Dr Sunil Dagar, spokesperson of Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi.

According to the district officials, the ADM had also been part of almost majority of important meetings, video conferences at the office of the Ghaziabad district magistrate where police and health department officials also attended proceedings.

“The ADM has been a key officer. He was assigned important tasks of late for implementation. We will follow all protocols as for any normal Covid-19 patient. The office of the ADM, which is part of the DM office, is also sealed for 24 hours and sanitization is being taken up. He last met me three days ago. His wife, the Jewar SDM, has also tested positive for Covid-19,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

Sources in the administration said that the ADM was also present during the inauguration of the L1 category Divyajyoti Hospital in Niwari along with the other senior administrative and health department officers. The Niwar facility has been opened a couple of days ago.

The district health department is yet to begin contact tracing of the ADM after he turned positive for coronavirus.

“We will now start contact tracing of the ADM. Samples of all those who may have come in contact with the ADM will be taken for testing. I myself used to sit at a distance of about two metres during the meetings at the district magistrate’s office, and took up all precautions,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

Meanwhile, the district officials of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they have taken up the sanitization work at the SDM’s office at tehsil in Jewar.

“We will follow all protocols after the SDM tested positive. A detailed contact tracing will be done,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.