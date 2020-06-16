Ghaziabad admin asks private schools to submit balance sheets by June 25

District administration officials on Monday directed private schools to send their responses, with proofs, on various complaints related to fees and online classes, among others, till June 25. The officials said that if the schools fail to submit replies as directed, they could face action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The officials on Monday issued formal orders and directed the schools to submit their balance sheets for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. They have also directed the schools to submit proofs that no hiked fees are charged for 2020-21.

“We have also sought replies whether the schools have paid salaries to teachers and staff members for the months of April and May. If not, they will have to specify reason. They are also required to certify that no student was barred from taking online classes and no names have been struck off from rolls. They are also directed to submit proofs that no transport fee is charged,” said Ravi Dutt, district inspector of schools, Ghaziabad.

“We have also directed the schools to use NCERT books as part of curriculum. There have been a lot of complaints from parents that schools are prescribing books of private publishers, and it has resulted in undue financial burden on parents. In case the schools fail to reply by June 25, they will face action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” he added.

Last week, the district magistrate had held separate meetings with representatives of schools and the members of different parents’ associations.

The representatives of different schools during the meeting had said that their expenses are on the rise due to online classes and they are also facing difficulties in paying salaries to their staff for March and April.

The members of parents’ associations had raised issues that online classes were adding additional financial burden on parents and also raised the issue of schools prescribing books of private publishers.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said that he will look into the issues of both the sides.

In May, the UP government had directed that no schools can charge transport fees during the lockdown period. It also said that no schools shall increase their fees for academic year 2020-21, and should be charging fees on monthly basis instead of quarterly basis.