Ghaziabad admin seeks more ICU beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad administration on Monday asked the representatives of private hospitals, providing paid Covid treatment in the district, to increase the number of Covid and ICU beds in order to treat patients who are referred to from the government facilities. The district administration plans to increase the number of reserved ICU beds in the private hospitals to about 50 from 19, officials said.

The officials said that the decision was conveyed to the private hospitals at a meeting on Monday after the directions were received from the state government which said that the district magistrate can reserve up to 50% beds in private hospitals if there is a shortage of L2 or L3 category beds in the government Covid facilities.

“We have asked the private hospitals to increase the number of Covid beds and ICU beds. They have also been asked to reserve 50% beds so that these can be used for referral of critical patients from government facilities in case of requirement. Further, we have asked the district health department to find out possibility of more private hospitals which can provide Covid treatment,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

At present, the district has 10 private hospitals which are providing paid Covid treatment and having a total of 598 Covid beds that include 98 ICU beds.

“Out of 98 ICU beds available in private hospitals, we have already got reserved 19 beds so far. Now, we have planned to increase the number of reserved ICU beds to about 50. We will use these beds if the government facilities face a shortage of ICU beds. This arrangement will help us bring down the fatalities further,” said an officer from district health department on condition of anonymity.

In the government facilities, the district has just 37 ICU beds available at the two hospitals at Sanjay Nagar (L2) and government-acquired Santosh hospital (L3).

According to the state control room, the district has a total of 68 deaths till August 31 while the tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 8,353. This gives the district the case fatality rate of 0.81%.

“We have planned that critical patients will be immediately referred to the private ICU beds. In case the patients require costly medicines like Remdesivir, we can provide them or the hospitals can charge us extra,” the health officer said.

The officials of the private hospitals who attended the meeting said that consideration for hike of charges should be made. “In the times of pandemic, the healthcare staff are taking risk and attending to the patients. The officials should consider raising the charges so that other operating costs are met. I don’t think that any hospital will be denying treatment, but hike in charges should be considered,” said Dr Mahesh Chaudhary, director (operations), Navin Hospital at Vaishali.

The district officials said that under the arrangement of 50% reserved beds, the government will pay up for the treatment of referred Covid patients on the basis of rates prevalent under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

Under the scheme, the cost of a general ward bed is Rs 1,800 per day and that for a high dependency unit is Rs 2,700 per day. The cost of beds without ventilators has been fixed at Rs 3,600 per day while those with ventilators are fixed at Rs 4,500 per day.

The officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ghaziabad chapter, said that the government should consider the fact that operational cost of ICU beds are high. “So, they should consider hike in rates, at least near to what has been recommended by the Dr VK Paul committee. The rates under the Ayushman scheme are less. If the rates are increased, the hospitals will be more willing to cooperate,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of IMA – Ghaziabad.

Based on the recommendations of committee headed by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, the UP government has capped the prices for Covid-19 beds between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 for paid Covid treatment in private hospitals.