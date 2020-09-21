Ghaziabad approves hiring of more lab technicians, to increase daily testing to 5,000 daily

The district committee tasked to approve expenditure on specialists and equipment for Covid-19 has approved the hiring of 20 lab technicians (LTs), which will be required for ramping up of testing capabilities.

According to officials, the 20 technicians will form 10 teams, which will bolster testing capabilities by about 1,500 more samples every day.

Ghaziabad district till September 20 had tested about 270,174 samples, which included 155,322 samples through the use of rapid antigen kits. The district’s test positivity rate on September 20 was 4.59%.

The district health department earlier this month had raised a demand for 20 LTs, specialist doctors, nurses and cleaning staff for Covid duty.

“We have approved the hiring of 20 LTs and these will help us in getting more tests done across the district. The proposal includes hiring of other specialists and staff. A decision will be taken up soon,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked state officials to conduct more tests to complete the one-crore target by the end of September. According to state officials, UP tested 8,676,686 samples till September 20.

In first 20 days of August, Ghaziabad completed 59,773 tests at an average of 2,988 per day. In comparison, the district in the first 20 days of September tested 72,581 samples at an average of 3,629 per day.

From September 14 to 20, the district enhanced testing and conducted 28,793 tests at an average of 4,113 tests per day.

Health officials said they are presently taking up sampling in the range of 3,500-4,000 tests per day and aim at the 5,000-mark.

“With the approval to hire 20 LTs, we will form 10 teams with each having capacity to collect 150 samples per day. With the new teams joining in, we will be able to take our daily testing up to 5.000 per day and even higher. At present, we were facing a shortage of LTs as there were 76 available and 12 of them left and three are on long leave. Two of our LTs were sent to the new RT-PCR lab at MMG Hospital. So, the new LTs will be of great help in increasing daily sampling/testing,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The officials said the new lab technicians will prove helpful for 100% testing of people in containment zones as per guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research.

The UP government has already allowed hiring of specialists. It also allowed contingency funds of Rs 5 crore each to the districts with a population of over 25 lakh. Ghaziabad district has received Rs 2.5 crore so far.

“The expenditure for hiring LTs and other specialists will be met from these funds. Apart from lab technicians , we have demanded hiring of physicians, pathologists and anaesthetists, besides trained staff nurses and cleaning staff, exclusively for Covid-19 duties,” Dr Gupta said.

The proposal mentions demand for equipment like high flow nasal cannula and BiPAP units, besides medicines such as Remdesivir, etc.

The contingency funds are approved by a committee of officials headed by the district magistrate. It includes the chief medical officer, chief development officer and other officials.

Ghaziabad district has 20 different testing facilities in the government sector, which includes static testing booths, mobile teams and mobile vans.

.