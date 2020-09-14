Ghaziabad asks hospitals to maintain 48-hour oxygen backup as Covid cases rise

As Covid-19 cases rise in Ghaziabad, the district administration and health department officials have asked all Covid hospitals to maintain a backup supply of oxygen that can last for at least 48-hour in case of an exigency. The number of Covid-19 patients needing oxygen has risen by almost 10% in the past two weeks, health officials said.

“To ensure an uninterrupted oxygen supply in hospitals, we have deputed two officers who will coordinate with them and make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen cylinders and a regular supply is maintained. The vendor who supplies oxygen cylinders has also been asked to supply them at the rate fixed by the government. An oxygen supply backup that can last a minimum of two days is required at the hospitals in order to handle any unforeseen circumstances,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The administration issued these directions as the district crossed 11, 000 cases on Monday with the Covid-19 tally at 11,064 ( 278 new cases). The last 1,000 cases were recorded in just four days, after the district crossed the 10,000 mark on September 10 within a span of just 189 days. The first case arrived on March 5.

“During the past two weeks, we have also observed that there are 10% more Covid-19 patients who require oxygen. The rise in number of patients requiring oxygen support could be a result various reasons including the change in weather,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The district will soon also have a new oxygen plant, according to the district administration. “I also visited an upcoming oxygen plant at Bhojpur (near Modinagar). I have asked them to start operations by September end. The new plant will have the capacity to produce oxygen for at least 15,000 cylinders daily. Water to the plant will be provided from the Upper Ganga water canal,” he added.

The health department said the hospitals in the district have sufficient oxygen supply for now.

“Our L3 category(for severe cases) hospital is equipped with oxygen cylinders, while the L2 category(for moderate cases) hospital at Sanjay Nagar has its own oxygen plant which is able to cater for every bed. The L1 hospitals only admit asymptomatic patients, so, they do not require oxygen supply. The private hospitals have also been asked to create a backup oxygen supply and have also been asked to come up with small oxygen plants,” Dr Gupta, added.

According to officials, they have about 598 beds in ten L2 and L3 category private hospitals and most beds have oxygen supply. “The occupancy in private hospitals is about 484 at present. Since the cases are on the rise, we have held talks with one more private hospital which is likely to provide 100 more beds soon,” Dr Gupta, added.

Apart from these, the government’s L1, L2 and L3 facilities, combined, have 1,466 beds of which 1096 beds have oxygen supply provided through centralised system or through oxygen cylinders.

“At present, we have 51 patients in our L2 hospital and five of them are on oxygen support. We have an oxygen plant at our hospital with oxygen backup in 146 big cylinders and 36 smaller cylinders,” said Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of L2 hospital of Sanjay Nagar. “Oxygen supply is a must for patients who complain of breathlessness or some respiratory issues,” he added.