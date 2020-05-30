Ghaziabad awaits directions from state government over opening borders with Delhi

Despite the central government clearing inter-state movement from June 1 on Saturday, the Ghaziabad district administration said it will wait for orders from the state government before issuing directions to relax curbs at the borders with Delhi.

The ministry of home affairs order, however, does give power to states to decide on regulating movement.

The Ghaziabad-Delhi borders are already sealed and only commuters wit valid identification cards, passes or authorisation letters are allowed to cross the border. The restrictions have been in place since April 20 they were made more stringent by the district magistrate on May 25. The sealing at borders has resulted in long traffic snarls many people have started commuting to Delhi after the lockdown norms were considerably relaxed in the fourth phase on the lockdown.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls and queries about the new guidelines on Saturday night. However, the spokesperson for the district administration, said, “The district administration is waiting for directions from the state government. As and when directions arrive, a call will be taken and pubic will be informed accordingly.”

The Ghaziabad authorities have restricted movement at UP-Gate, Kaushambi, Seemapuri, and border areas in Loni.

In its directions rolled out on Saturday evening, the MHA said that there will be “no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit would be required for such movements.”

However, the ministry said if a state/union territory proposes to regulate the movement of persons based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, it would need to publicise the restrictions and the related procedures to be followed widely and well in advance.

11 NEW COVID-19 CASES

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad reached 287 as 11 more persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday. According to health department officials, 213 patients have been discharged from different hospitals so far. Four people have succumbed to the disease in the district so far.

The 11 new cases that were reported on Saturday include two cases each from Vasundhara and Vaishali localities, while one case each was reported from Akbarpur, Surya Nagar, Khoda, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Loni and Lohiya Nagar, officials said.

The district health department has also lodged a complaint against a Gurugram-based private laboratory for not informing the department o time about a Ghaziabad resident who had tested positive earlier in May.

“We have also given a police complaint in connection with an incident wherein the test report of a Covid-19 positive patient was not sent to us for about 13 days in May. The patient despite testing positive did not isolate himself,and the chances of him spreading the infection cannot be ruled out. So we have given a police complaint against a Gurugram-based private laboratory which collected the sample from an unauthorised centre in Vasundhara,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

According to officials, the samples of the patient were collected on May 6, while his test turned positive on May 7. On May 20, the health department officials came to know about the positive cases through a web portal and sent teams to pick up the patient. He was admitted to ESI Hospital on May 21.