Ghaziabad: Body of cab driver who went missing two days ago recovered from Masuri area

Ghaziabad: The police on Tuesday recovered the body of a 25-year-old cab driver from Masuri area, two days after he went missing. The police said that the face of the body was burnt, but he was identified with the help of clothes by his family who stays in Vijay Nagar.

According to the police, the victim, Shivam Singh, had left for a drop to Bijnor district on August 30 and thereafter was in touch with his family over the phone till 8pm, after which he did not respond. The police added that he returned via Meerut and took the Delhi-Meerut Road on way to Masuri.

“On that day he spoke to his family and also shared his pictures. His mobile was active till 8pm on the same night but later he did not respond to calls. Suspecting some foul play, his family started searching for the Swift Dzire car through its GPS location and found it around 11pm at Indergarhi near Masuri,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said that on Tuesday afternoon, the body of the driver was found at an isolated place in Masuri.

“The body was sent for post mortem. We are investigating the entire sequence of events leading to the incident. His family also told us that while they were speaking to the victim over the phone, they heard someone saying that they will murder him. Thereafter, calls were exchanged and the victim called his family normally,” Jadaun added.

The police, on the basis of a complaint received from his family, had registered an FIR under IPC Section 364 (abduction or kidnapping in order to murder) at Masuri police station on August 31.

The police said that they are investigating the case from all angles. The police said that it is suspected that the man was strangled as there were no other marks of any fatal injury to the body.