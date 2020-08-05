Ghaziabad: Brothers stab each other to death in drunken brawl

Two brothers, aged 28 and 32 years, allegedly stabbed each other to death following an altercation outside their house in Rajiv Colony, Sahibabad, late Monday. The Ghaziabad police said both men were rushed to MMG Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries soon after.

The police said 28-year-old Mohan Lal and his brother Sagar Kumar alias Mota got into a fight outside their uncle’s house, nearby their own home in Rajiv Colony. Police said the men were in an inebriated state and inflicted multiple stab wounds on each other.

“There was some household dispute between the two and soon there was heated exchange of words which resulted in the fight. As both of them were intoxicated, they picked up knives from the house and stabbed each other. This resulted in critical injuries and blood loss. After the police was informed, the brothers were rushed to the hospital where they later died,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said.

“There was no motive as such for the fight, except for some minor household disputes between the two brothers which finally ended in two murders. There is no issue or fight over property as their house is small -- about 50 square yards,” he added.

The police said Sagar was married and had a two-year-old son and a daughter born 10 days ago. His younger brother Mohan Lal was unmarried, but used to stay in the same house with Sagar.

“Soon after the incident, their cousin gave a police complaint and we registered a case of attempt to murder. But later, they men died and so the case will have no suspect or victim now,” an officer from the Sahibabad police station said.

When approached, the family members declined to speak to the media.

Sujit Giri, a neighbour and husband of the local councillor, said, “There were altercations between the brothers in the past as well but the one on Monday night proved fatal. They were drinking together that night and ended up fighting and stabbing each other. The family is poor and we neighbours are helping them with the last rites and autopsy formalities.”