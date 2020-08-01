Ghaziabad case burden shifts from planned localities to old city

Ghaziabad Cis-Hindon area of the district reported the most number of Covid-19 cases in July, reversing the trend when trans-Hindon area comprising prime localities such as Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara had accounted for maximum positive cases till a month earlier.

After Unlock 1 which started June 1, the trans-Hindon area was high on positive cases with a share of 52.72% while the cis-Hindon had a share of 33.7% of the 1,267 cases in the month, according to figures of the health department.

The trend, however, has got reversed with the opening up of more activities under Unlock 2 and more testing taken up with the help of rapid antigen kits since June 26, officials said.

In July, share of trans-Hindon area went down to 39.12%, while the cis-Hindon had 47.57% share of the total 3,134 cases reported in the last month, as per the official records.

However, overall, the trans-Hindon area still has the maximum number of cases. As per the figures, areas of trans-Hindon, cis-Hindon and rural accounted for 44.22%, 41.92% and 13.87%, respectively, as their share in Covid-19 cases till the end of July. Notably, the first Covid-19 case was reported in Ghaziabad on March 5.

“If we look at the overall figures, the trans-Hindon had about 2% more cases till July 31. Initially the trans-Hindon area was largely affected as many people go to Delhi for work. There was effect of cross-border infection. That’s why containment exercises were carried out in Khoda, Vaishali and Loni which yielded results and cases decreased,” said an officer from the health department, who wished not to be named.

The trans-Hindon area, close to Delhi border, and cis-Hindon area are primarily separated by river Hindon. The cis-Hindon area comprises old city areas which have planned and unplanned colonies, and major markets. The trans-Hindon area, on the other hand, has more of planned residential localities and comprise majorly high-rise societies in Indirapuram, Vaishali, Kaushambi, and Vasundhara, among others.

The district administration said that irrespective of spread of cases in the cis-Hindon area, it is focusing on early detection, faster testing and immediate referral of Covid-19 cases for treatment.

“We have taken several steps to contain the Covid-19 spread. The testing has also improved vastly with the introduction of rapid antigen kits. We are also keeping in check the fatality rate and measures have yielded results. The spread of cases in cis-Hindon area in July could be due to high density of population as people started mixing after activities were allowed and more of testing taken up,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Our surveillance and other teams are working round the clock. Besides, more of rapid response teams will be roped in to keep track of patients in home isolation. The monitoring of such patients will be strict. Our focus is to reach out to maximum people who have contracted virus. With all efforts, our discharge rate has touched 83.32% (till July 31), which is encouraging,” Pandey added.

The overall figures of the residential segments in trans-Hindon indicate that Karhera-2 (comprising Indirapuram, Makanpur and Kanawani) has reported highest number of 549 cases, segment of Sahibabad-2 (Raj Bagh, Shalimar Garden, Rajendra Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, etc) account for 363 cases, Vaishali (comprising Vaishali, Ramprastha, etc) account for about 248 cases, while Vasundhara has about 233 cases.

In cis-Hindon area, the Carte segment (Kavi Nagar, Avantika, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar, Daulatpura, Maliwara, Mahindra Enclave, Ashok Nagar, and Nasirpur) has about 371 cases while Raj Nagar segment (Raj Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, New Friends Colony, Govindpuram, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Primrose, Guldhar, Bhatta Number 5, etc) has about 341 cases, Vijay Nagar-1 segment (Krishna Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Vijay Nagar, SP (city) office, Pratap Vihar, New Vijay Ngar, old Vijay Nagar, Mawi, Vijay Ngar PS, etc) has about 243 cases, while Sadik Nagar (Raj Nagar Extension, Sihni village, Noor Nagar etc) has about 222 cases.

The rural area that includes Dasna and Loni, among others, reported at least 446 cases till July 31, as per the records.

“During the initial months, the trans-Hindon area, which is are very close to Delhi border, was more affected. Now, with less cases being reported in Delhi, the infection is also on decline in trans-Hindon. Besides, initially the testing was more concentrated on high risk groups which largely surfaced from trans-Hindon areas,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

“Now, the testing centres have come up in all areas of the district and anyone can walk-in and get tested. So, city areas with high density of population churned out more positive patients in June-end and also in the month of July. However, the figures indicate that overall cases are now on decline in Ghaziabad for the past 10-15 days,” he added.

According to official records, the Ghaziabad district had collected 105,202 samples for Covid-19 test till July 31, out of which test reports were received for 105,099 samples. The testing included 61,258 tests done through rapid antigen kits from June 26.