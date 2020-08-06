Ghaziabad clears budget, no hike in property rates until March 31

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) cleared the budget for 2020-21 and also took up several proposals, including freezing of sector rates till March 31, 2021.

According to officials, the authority on Thursday proposed a budget that will see the body expecting to receive ₹1,102.76 crore and spend ₹931.83 crore. According to records, in 2019-20 the body received only ₹606 crore as against the budgetary expectation of ₹1,780 crore and spent only ₹768 crore as against the expected ₹1,343 crore.

“We plan to spend majorly on the development of our Madhuban Bapudham Housing Scheme as well as taking up infrastructure development works. In another major proposal which was cleared, the board decided to free the sector rates till March 31, 2021 except in three localities of Indirapuram, Vaishali and Kaushambi,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect and town planner, after Thursday’s meeting in Meerut.

The sector rates are the rates on which the GDA sells it properties for the first time to an allottee. The subsequent sales are taken up on circle rates which are defined by the district magistrate every year.

“The proposal for freezing the sector rate would mean that there will be no hike in cost for our properties. The three localities have been left out as we have pending properties available in these areas and put to auction regularly. The decision to free the sector rates is prevalent since 2012 in order to bring the sector rates and circle rates at par. Otherwise, consistent hike in sector rates in past rendered the prices of our properties higher than the market rates,” said Shivpuri.

With the freezing of sector rates, the authority plans to dispose off its pending 658 properties valued at about ₹1625 crore. The properties include 613 plots, with 28 properties having area of over 2000 square metres and 17 plots meant for hospital and schools.

At present, the sector rates for GDA properties in Indirapuram, Vaishali and Kaushambi are ₹50,000 per square metres (sqm). The existing circle rates for Indirapuram range from ₹66,500 to ₹73,100 per sqm while those for Vaishali range from ₹67,500 to ₹74,200 per sqm. Kaushambi on the other hand, being close to Delhi, commands circle rates for properties in range of ₹72,500 to ₹79,700 per sqm.

In another decision related to pricing of properties, the district magistrate on Thursday evening said that there will be no hike in circle rates this year too.

“Due to Covid-19 situation, we have decided that the rates which prevailed in August, 2018 and those decided in August, 2019 with minor modifications, will continue to prevail this year too. There will be no increase in circle rates this year,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in a statement.