Ghaziabad: Covid disrupts polio, measles drive

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant drop of immunisations and supplements-- of over 73,000-- in Ghaziabad on women and children from last year between April and August when the lockdown was in force. Even the health department’s corrective measures in May did not seem to have corrected the trend.

Most of these immunisations and supplements are critical in preventing diseases such as polio, measels and childhood tuberculosis, pneumonia among others. Some of these also figure in the central government’s Indradhanush programme, which aims at full immunisation for all children and pregnant women.

Previous studies, including one from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), pointed that the BCG vaccine administered to prevent childhood tuberculosis averted severe Covid-19 infections and deaths.

According to the records of the district health department, about 299,762 children and women received vaccinations and supplements as per the immunisation schedule between April to August in 2019. The same period this year, it was 226,105.

“The shortfall has been the result of lockdown when activities and movement of people was not taking place and our health care workers were also focused on Covid-19 duties. Since the period of administering vaccines is fixed, many missed the schedule between March to May,” said Dr NK Gupta, Ghaziabad chief medical officer. “These include vaccinations given at the time of birth and up to age of 16 years in children. The women are also given preventive vaccines against tetanus and diphtheria and also given supplements like iron. If these are not given on time, there is a higher risk of contracting these diseases.”

With Covid-19 surging, the health department resumed the vaccination drive in May.

“To make up for the lost time period, we’re holding sessions three days a week, including Mondays,” said Dr Vishram Singh, district immunisation officer.

Yet, it has not drawn more people, some of who may have migrated to their home towns during the lockdown have not returned.

“Generally, there is no major risk if a child misses vaccination. Such misses take place during routine days and it also happened during the lockdown period. But, it could lead to slower immunity levels in the population and the desired peak is not achieved. After a break, the vaccination schedule is generally resumed from where it had stopped. Thereafter, it is followed as per the timeline,” said Dr. Pramod Sabharwal, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (Ghaziabad branch).

Dr. Sumit Gupta, paediatric from Columbia Asia Hospital (Ghaziabad), said that compulsory vaccines should be resumed as soon as possible.

“The vaccines start protection from the time when they are administered. So, they will definitely not protect during the period of delay and the child may be at risk. So, the vaccines, which are compulsory, should be resumed as soon as possible if there is a delay,” he said.