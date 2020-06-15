Ghaziabad: Current staff can cater to only 500 more Covid beds, say health officials

Ghaziabad: In the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, health department officials on Sunday made an assessment of available resources and said that they will be able to cater to only 500 more Covid beds with the current staff strength.

After the state government’s directions, Ghaziabad has made a plan for about 4,000 Covid beds in order to deal with any future exigencies. At present, the district has a provision of 166 L1 category beds, 100 L2 category beds at Sanjay Nagar hospital and 400 beds of L3 category at Santosh Medical College. The officials said that the three categories of beds in different hospitals are operational (except 30 L1 beds at Muradnagar) at present, while 200-bed L1 hospital at Niwari will be made operational in a couple of days.

The health officials said that apart from the doctors available with the MMG Hospital, Women Hospital and L2 category Sanjay Nagar hospital, they only have 78 doctors available under the chief medical officer and nearly 50% of them are either deployed at various health care facilities or for the services like post mortems, deliveries and emergency services. Besides, a few of them are deployed under the sector scheme in Khoda, Loni and Vaishali.

“Of the 78 doctors available with us, we have deployed 12 at L1 Covid hospital at Nandgram while 12 others are scheduled to join our 200-bed L1 hospital at Niwari. The hospital will be opened soon. Almost half of 78 doctors are deployed for emergency services like deliveries and post mortem, and cannot be relocated. About 13 of our doctors are also deployed at Khoda, Vaishali and Loni as part of administration’s sector scheme,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“Some doctors are also on duty at three of our quarantine centres. So, with the current availability of doctors, we will be able to cater to about 500 more L1 Covid beds. In case requirement goes up in future, we will have to get doctors from outside districts or our three district hospitals,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the district recorded 19 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 625. Also, two deaths were added to the tally on Sunday, the health officials said.

“With two deaths, we have a total of 22 fatalities till June 14. One of the two was a 52-year-old woman from Vijay Nagar who had tested positive at Meerut. She died on June 12 with complications of hypertension and diabetes. The second patient was a 40-year-old man who was admitted at Meerut on June 12 and died on June 14,” the CMO added.

Of the 19 new cases, seven were from Indirapuram, two each from Vaishali, Khoda and Kaushambi while one was from Vasundhara, among other localities.

According o the officials, Ghaziabad has now 211 active cases while 392 patients have been discharged so far.