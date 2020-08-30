Ghaziabad: Fewer people found Covid-positive in RT-PCR retests in August

Fewer people, who have Covid-like symptoms, as well as co-morbidities, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in RT-PCR testing in Ghaziabad this month, compared to June and July when cases had surged.

Both government and independent experts say this could be because more people were affected by other seasonal viral diseases and were showing symptoms similar to the ones seen in Covid-19 patients, and hence were coming forward to be tested. These were first tested for antigens via rapid kits and, if negative, re-tested under the “gold standard” reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Till August 28, 189,968 samples were tested. Of the total tests, 82,253 were tested through RT-PCR, while 107,715 were through the faster but less accurate rapid antigen tests.

According to state government guidelines, which expands on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) norms, all symptomatic, and those people with co-morbidities regardless of showing symptoms or not should be tested under RT-PCR after a negative antigen test.

According to official records, the subsequent RT-PCR tests on 17,314 antigen negative cases gave 972 positives, which translates to a 5.61% test positivity rate (TPR, which is total number of positive cases per 100 tests).

In comparison, about 17,477 subsequent RT-PCR tests were conducted from July 27 to Aug 26 and only 538 of these returned positive, which is a TPR of 3.07%.

However, there is a lag: there are 5,431 samples collected in August that is yet to be re-tested.

“The low positivity in subsequent RT-PCR test could also be a result of people with higher viral load getting tested positive in the rapid antigen kits. So, the number of positive result in subsequent tests will be low. Anyhow, the figure has shown a decline in about past one month,” said Dr. N K Gupta, CMO, Ghaziabad.

“It could also mean that we have more patients now who may be suffering from regular viral infections or other similar ailments.”

Overall, the TPR in the district is about 4.24% till August 28. This was 4.8% till July 31 and stood at a higher figure of about 7.54% till June 30.The official records stated that antigen testing, introduced from June 26, have a TPR of 2.68%, while RT-PCR is 6.22%.

The CMO said that they were conducting about 800-900 RT-PCR tests which are taken up for high risk contacts like close contacts of positive patients, people having symptoms and those having co-morbid conditions.

The medical experts said that decline in positivity of subsequent RT-PCR test shows an encouraging sign.

“Decline in test positivity of subsequent RT-PCR test could also mean that overall severity of Covid-19 infection is less and it could also mean that people who are coming for testing may be affected by complications other than Covid-19. This could be issues like fever or viral etc which are prevalent more in monsoon season. Overall, if the figures indicate, it is encouraging sign,” said Dr. VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

In a recent review meeting, UP government appointed nodal officer, Senthil Pandian C, an IAS, had directed the Ghaziabad officials to conduct more of RT-PCR tests.

The present average of daily tests is about 3000-3500 across the district.