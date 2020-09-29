Ghaziabad: FIR against patient’s relatives for assaulting staff at women’s hospital

The Ghaziabad police on Monday said they have booked more than 35 unidentified persons, including relatives of a patient, for allegedly assaulting the staff at the district women’s hospital on September 19.

The hospital authorities submitted a complaint to the Kotwali police station on September 26 regarding the incident.

“A patient who was to deliver her second child was admitted to our hospital. The woman was anaemic and their were chances of severe bleeding and other related complications during her delivery. On the basis of her condition, we told her family on September 19 that she needs to be shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better treatment. After this, we called our ambulance but her family members objected to the referral. Our doctors tried to explain to them the woman’s condition, but they got agitated and called up about 30-35 of their known persons,” said Dr Sangita Goel, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital.

“Later, the patient’s family members assaulted our staff nurses and the guards and home guards deployed at the hospital. One of our staff nurses’ hand was hurt, while one guard suffered injuries to his head that need six stitches. One of the attackers had even snatched a stick from the home guard and assaulted our staff,” she added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 332 (intent to prevent or deter person or any other public servant from discharging his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered by the police on Saturday . The police are yet to identify the relatives of the patient who is a Nandgram resident.

Dr Geol said that there was a delay in giving a complaint to the police as the former CMS of the hospital, who was deployed at the hospital during the incident, was transferred to Lucknow in the meantime.

The entire incident took place at the ground floor of the hospital, which shares campus with the MMG district hospital, and later the attackers fled the spot taking the patient with them in their own vehicle, the hospital authorities said.

The police said they are investigating the matter. “We are investigating the case to identify all the suspects. Once they are identified, strict action will be taken against them,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

Earlier on April 1, the staff nurses of the MMG district hospital had alleged that five patients in isolation ward had misbehaved with them and denied taking treatment. The Kotwali police in this connection had lodged an FIR under several IPC sections.