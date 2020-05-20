Ghaziabad framing plan for opening markets

The opening of markets in Ghaziabad will take a couple of days as officials are considering various models under which shops can be opened while ensuring crowd control and social distancing.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said during the meeting with market association members, various models for opening markets were put forward and the district officials have been asked to draw up a plan accordingly.

“We are considering various models -- opening different markets in a staggered manner; an odd-even plan for shops or even a left-side, right-side plan for shops. I have asked officials to draw up a plan so that everything is put in place to minimise huge gatherings,” Pandey said.

“Initially we would ask the traders to thoroughly sanitise their shops. Our local agencies will also ensure that market areas are properly cleaned and sanitised,” he said.

Pandey said the commuting to Delhi will continue to be restricted. “The interdistrict movement may be allowed to Noida and Greater Noida. But we will have to seek state government’s directions for opening the borders with Delhi,” he said.

The state officials have already sought a list of containment zones and Red zones in Ghaziabad district and a list is being finalised by the chief medical officer.

“The administration officials are presently dealing with the task of sending migrant workers back to their home towns. Any opening of markets will also attract thousands of people on a daily basis. So a balance has to be maintained while opening shops,” a district administration official, on condition of anonymity, said.

Officials said that the guidelines are likely to be finalised by May 21. Under the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which kicked in on May 18 and will continue till May 31, the Centre had allowed states to decide on restrictions and zoning of areas based on Covid prevalence.

On May 1, the Ghaziabad district moved out of red zone to orange as per the classification by of the Union health ministry. Among certain restrictions, the night-time curfew between 7pm and 7am is still applicable.