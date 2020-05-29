Ghaziabad: Half of Covid-19 patients between 21 and 40 years

A little over half of the persons affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ghaziabad so far are between 21 and 41 years of age, data maintained by the district health department shows. While out of the total 276 Covid-19 cases reported in the district until Thursday nearly 51.09% of the total patients belong to the age group of 21-40 years, those over 60 years of age constitute around 7.25% of the total cases making senior citizens the least affected group in the district.

District health officials said that people in the age group of 21-40 years have been affected the most as they form the largest group of people moving out of their homes for various reasons amid the lockdown.

According to official figures, until May 29 evening, at least 141 persons in the age group of 21-40 years were affected out of the total 276 cases in the district which also included four deaths.

“The prime reason for so many people in the age group of 21-40 years getting affected by Covid-19 is because many people in this age group have been going out to their offices, making grocery runs and for other works during the lockdown. However, the infection affected people in all age groups, and also led to the death of four persons,” said Dr NK Gupta, district chief medical officer (CMO).

As many as 38 persons (13.76%) of total people affected are in the age group of 0-20 years were affected, while 77 persons were in the age group of 41-60 years.

At 7.25%, 20 persons above the age of 60 have been affected by the deadly infection. “Senior citizens have been taking a lot of precautions and mostly staying indoors. There has also been a lot of stress on protecting the elderly given their low immunity and their other health ailments. Most senior citizens have stayed indoors and hence, this age group has been least affected by a coronavirus in the district,” the CMO added.

Meanwhile, persons in the age group of 0-20 years who contracted the infection include three minor children: a six-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl in the district were affected after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive family members, while the youngest patient to test positive was a three-day-old girl.

“The rate of children getting affected is less and this trend is also prevalent in countries like China. There are a number of cases where pregnant women were infected, but most of the newborns did not acquire the infection from their mothers. So, it is primarily because of strong immunity that babies and children have not got affected to a large extent,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

“On the other hand, most senior citizens who tested positive for the infection caught it from other family members. As the age group of 21-40 years has the highest mobility rate, and coronavirus spreads easily among humans, this group has been affected the most. Even though the lockdown norms have relaxed, it is vital that all the prescribed prevention and preventive measures are strictly followed for a long time to come,” he added.

Dr Jindal added that senior citizens with diabetes and those suffering from kidney and blood pressure related problems should take extra precautions and stay indoors as much as possible.

Official data also shows that more men have been affected by Covid-19 in the district so far. Out of the total cases, 197 people affected by Covid-19 are men, while the percentage of women patients is 28.62 (79 cases)]

SIXTEEN NEW CASES

The chief medical officer said 16 new cases Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the district tally from 260 to 276. The officials said one case each was reported from Maharajpur, Pratap Vihar, Hindon Vihar, Behrampur, and Shalimar Garden Extension 2 while two cases were reported from Jhandapur.

They added that nine other cases were reported from sectors 3, 4, and 5 in Vaishali locality.