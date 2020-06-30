Ghaziabad has highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh; total count touches 1,615

According to the state health bulletin released on Tuesday, Ghaziabad district has the highest number of active cases of coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) in Uttar Pradesh. Ghaziabad currently has a total of 822 active Covid-19 cases, closely followed by neighbouring district of Gautam Budh Nagar which has 776 active cases, as per the data released by the state control room.

According to health officials, this is for the first time Ghaziabad has reported the highest number of active cases among all the 75 districts in the state.

During the last 24 hours,151 new cases—the highest single-day spike reported so far— were reported in the district and four people succumbed to the infection. According to the daily bulletin, the district has reported a total of 1,615 cases which includes 55 deaths, 822 active cases and 738 patients discharged so far.

Health officials said the number of discharged patients will also increase soon with the revised state guidelines.

“These days cases are growing, and for the past one week they are growing at an average of about 60-80 cases per day, hence we have more patients undergoing treatment. We will see more people getting discharged soon as the guidelines have been revised, and an asymptomatic patient can be discharged from a Covid facilities after 10 days. However, rising cases are still a cause of concern as the number of daily cases is increasing everyday after Unlock 1 kicked in,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

As per the new discharge guidelines issued by the state government on June 19, if asymptomatic patients show no symptoms, they can be discharged without undergoing any test on the tenth day from the date of their admission. Such patients will, however, have to remain in home quarantine for seven days after being discharged.

As per the earlier guidelines, asymptomatic patients were being discharged only after their first report after treatment came negative. Before this, a Covid-19 patient needed two successive negative reports in order to get discharged.

According to official figures, the number of active patients have been on a sharp rise in the district.

Till April 30, the number of active cases stood at 33.33% of the total 66 cases. By May-end, the active cases stood at 22.29% out of total cases of 305. However, till June 30, the active cases have gone up to 50.89% out of a total of 1,615 cases.

Against the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district at present has only 326 L1 category beds, 100 L2 beds, and 400 L3 beds.

“The L1 category beds are getting occupied fast with rising numbers and we are trying to set up more L1 facilities.We are admitting L1 category patients to L2 and L3 hospitals due to the limited availability of L1 category beds,” the CMO said.

In a related development, the state government issued directions to not provide ambulances to recovered patients for dropping them home after they get discharged from Covid-19 hospitals.

“The provision of 108 ambulances dropping recovered Covid-19 patients have been shut down for now. We have received directions from the state government not to allow recovered patients to be dropped home in ambulances as we have limited ambulances. So, now patients will have to arrange for their own transport to go back home,” the CMO said.

“Till now we had been allowing recovered Covid patients to go home ambulances, but it takes a lot of time and patients who need to be admitted to Covid hospitals were being picked up late. Hence, the state government had to take this decision,” CMO added.

At present, the district has 16 ambulances operating under the 108 facility and 14 of these, including two advanced life-support vehicles, were used for ferrying Covid patients. The other 17 ambulances running under 102 schemes are meant for ferrying pregnant women.

The discontinuation of home drop service for recovered patients would mean that majority of patients will have to travel on their own from L1 category hospitals at Sahibabad and Niwari. Of the two, L1 hospital at Niwari, which is the biggest government facility with 250-beds, is about 35-40km from areas like Khoda, Kaushambi and Indirapuram etc.