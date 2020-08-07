Ghaziabad: Home isolation policy working fine, only a few such patients referred to hospitals

The home isolation option is turning out to be the preferred choice for asymptomatic patients and doctors alike. Data showed that fewer people in home isolation were being referred to higher care hospitals when compared to those admitted in L-1 category (mild cases) hospitals.

The UP government allowed home isolation through an order on July 20 provided they strictly follow the protocols in place for it.

According to records from the health department, only four out of the 299 patients in home isolation were referred for higher treatment to L-2 (moderate care) or L-3 (critical care) hospitals during the period between July 21 to August 6. The rate of referral stood at 1.33%. On the other hand, the referral rate at the of L-1 category ESIC hospital in Sahibabad was 2.99% with four out of 134 patients referred to higher hospitals. The referral rate for at another L-1 category hospital, SRM College in Modinagar, was 20.24% with 34 out of 168 patients referred.

The home isolation and L-1 category hospitals cater to asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients. The three category hospitals are part of the UP government’s three-tier Covid healthcare structure.

“We are strictly monitoring patients in home isolation regularly monitored with a team of doctors at the dedicated control room. Once a patient opts for home isolation, our rapid response teams physically inspects their house and allows it only if they meet criteria ,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The conditions for home isolation include the undertaking from the patient, a consulting doctor to declare the patient asymptomatic, round-the-clock availability of a caregiver for the patient, a minimum of two toilets at home and separate isolation room. Patients are also required to purchase pulse oximeter, thermometer, mask and gloves, among others.

“In case a patient’s health worsens, they are referred to the appropriate L-2 or L-3 hospitals. We have strengthened our dedicated control room from where other activities like surveillance activities and monitoring of teams, facility allocation, etc and calls from public are being taken up and monitored regularly,” he added.

Under the home isolation, the patients are marked as recovered after a period of 10 days and they are further directed to stay in home quarantine for a period of seven days as per guidelines.

“During the period July 21 to August 6, 18 persons in home isolation were tracked when they did not respond to calls or provide their daily health status. About 540 ‘friendly watchers’ from neighbourhood of home isolated patients also got in touch with the control room if they suspected that the patients were trying to flout norms. In this manner, there is strict watch on patients in home isolation and also on their health status,” said an officer from the dedicated control room who wished not to be named.

Experts said that under home isolation, a patient is more comfortable and had a better mental well being.

“Since the patient is at home, they are more inclined to fight the illness than if they is admitted at a hospital. Before the home isolation was allowed, people were afraid to be tested as they feared that they would be confined to a hospital. Now, the numbers for those opting for tests is also on the rise,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

Overall, up to August 6, the referral rate from different L1 hospitals has ranged from 8.63% to 10.65%. According to official records, total of 554 patients were admitted to SRM College L1 facility till August 6 and 59 patients were referred.

The other L1 ESIC Hospital on the other hand has referral rate of 10.08% with 73 patients referred out of total admission of 724 patients till August 6. The Divyajyoti Hospital at Niwari (which is temporarily shutdown at present) had admission of 626 patients and referred 54 patients to L2 or L3 hospitals.

The L2 hospital at Sanjay Nagar on the other hand has a referral rate of 17.52% with admission of 765 patients out of which 134 were referred to higher L3 category hospital.

At district’s only L3 hospital of Santosh Medical, a government acquired facility, 562 patients were admitted overall and it has 43 active patients admitted till August 6. However, the hospital also account for 25 deaths out of total of 64 deaths which have taken so far in Ghaziabad district.