Ghaziabad, Lucknow to have paid hotel isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday gave the nod for an optional mode of isolation of certain categories of asymptomatic patients in hotels in Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

The government said the rates are nominal at ₹2,000 a day for double occupancy and ₹1,500 a day for single occupancy. Unlike in Delhi, home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients is not allowed in Uttar Padesh but they can now make use of hotel isolation, besides availing of paid Covid-19 treatment at select private hospitals.

The state officials said the facility is allowed only in the cities of Ghaziabad and Lucknow for now. The Ghaziabad district administration had sent a proposal to the state government after several hotels have given their consent for having isolation facilities in their establishments.

“The proposal was sent to the state officials as there is a demand from residents for better amenities at isolation centres and they are willing to pay for them. The government order has been received and it has identified two hotels initially. The chief medical officers will give permission to patients for hotel isolation and will deploy one doctor, two staff nurses and one pharmacist and also six oxygen cylinders at each hotel,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The two hotels identified are Taru Inn and Elite, both located in Bajaria and have about 95 rooms combined. It says that apart from rental, a one-time fee of ₹2,000 has to be paid by the patient for medical services.

“At least 25% single occupancy rooms will be reserved for women, children, and those aged 55-65 years. The remaining 75% rooms will be double occupancy. Those over 65 years of age, minor children without parents, pregnant women and those suffering co-morbid conditions will not be allowed to be in hotel isolation. In case any patient admitted there suffers health complications, (s)he will be immediately referred to an L2 or L3 category hospital,” the government order said.

Detailing the new policy, Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health), said the government already has n availability of 1.5 lakh beds in L1, L2 and L3 category Covid hospitals. He said the government has also notified the recommendations of the committee headed by Dr VK Paul, member, Niti Aayog, for capping the treatment costs at private hospitals.

“Now, we have also allowed for optional facility of isolation in hotels in two cities of Ghaziabad and Lucknow. per day room rates will include room rent and food, and the government will provide doctors and nurses to check on patients. This is optional and there have been requests from residents who wish to have a television and attached bathroom when they are in isolation,” he said.

He added that home isolation is not allowed in Uttar Pradesh for asymptomatic patients as there is a chance of them infecting their family members and even others outside their homes.

Earlier in May, the Ghaziabad authorities had allowed city hotels to be paid quarantine facilities for foreign travellers who were flown in from different countries under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission.’

As of July 16, the Ghaziabad district has a total of 3,765 overall cases, which include 1,497 active cases. Since July 1, the new Covid-19 cases are being reported at an average of 134 cases per day, as per the health department figures.