Ghaziabad: Malls, restaurants directed to take up sanitization, can reopen from June 10

Ghaziabad: Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels in the district will have to wait for at least two more days to resume their operations. All such establishments have been asked to take up sanitization procedures as per protocol before they can reopen, officials of the district administration said on Sunday.

However, the religious places have been allowed to reopen their gates for devotees, the officials said.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed reopening of public places such as malls and restaurants from Monday (June 8) across the state, the Ghaziabad administration has given two days’ time to such establishments for preparations required to resume operations.

Hotels and restaurants in the district will reopen from June 10, while the malls may be allowed to resume operations only from June 11.

The decision was taken after a meeting of district administration and police officials, and representatives from different malls, hotels and restaurants. During discussion, it came out that two to three days’ time will be given for cleaning, sanitization and making other arrangements as per the UP government’s directions issued on June 6 for opening up various establishments under the phase 2 of Unlock 1.0.

“It has been decided that malls are given minimum three days for making arrangements, while hotels and restaurants have been given two days’ time for the purpose. They will not open up before June 10. During this period, district officials will check the preparedness and if found satisfactory, the district magistrate will issue directions for opening up,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city) who was present at the meeting on Sunday.

However, religious places have been allowed to reopen, Mishra said.

The district administration on Sunday, however, relaxed timings for opening of shops and markets.

“The district magistrate has issued written directions that all shops and markets will now open from 9am to 9pm, but the days of opening of markets will remain same as per the previous order. The shops of fruits, vegetables, dairy, sweets and grocery will also now open from 9am to 9pm,” the spokesperson for district administration said on Sunday.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not take calls despite repeated attempts.

Earlier, the 34 major markets in different areas were asked to open from 10am to 5pm. Similarly, till Sunday the grocery shops were allowed to open up only from 10am to 4pm, while fruit/vegetable shops were directed for opening from 10am to 2pm.

Though members of the market association appreciated the decision for extension of timings, they slammed the alternate day system for opening of markets.

“We are not able to understand why the markets are not allowed to open on all days. This will further lead to large gathering of customers. In places like Delhi where markets are opening up on all days, we have different directions in Ghaziabad. This will not serve purpose of the traders,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram.

“On the other hand, liquor shops are allowed to open on all days. Even the traders in the market at Vaishali are also suffering as the area has been sealed. The markets there opened only for couple of days before the administration gave orders for sealing,” he added.

The state government’s announcement for reopening of religious places, malls, offices, restaurants, etc. are accompanied by several mandatory conditions. The guidelines have also advised that elderly persons and those with comorbidities, children below 10 years of age and pregnant woman should avoid movement outside.

Meanwhile, religious places have made arrangements to reopen from Monday. “The administration has left the timing of opening up of religious places to us. We will open from 5.30am till 8pm. At our premises, we will not allow devotees to touch idols or ring bells. Sanitization tunnel and thermal screening equipment have also been put in place, besides the circles marked for social distancing,” said Mahant Narayan Giri, caretaker of ancient Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad.

The state government’s directions have made it mandatory for six feet of social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitization before entering any public place. Likewise, not more than five persons would be allowed inside religious places at a time and not before they have been subjected to thermal scan which has been made mandatory even for entry to malls and eateries.