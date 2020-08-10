Ghaziabad: Man murders 35-year-old widow, arrested

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old widow. According to the police, the murder was allegedly planned and after executing it, the suspect dumped the body in the Hindon canal on the night of August 6.

The suspect was identified as Mustafa, who goes by a single name, and is stated to be a meat trader at Gyan Khand – 2 in Indirapuram. The police said that the woman, Madhuri Singh, who has three children, worked at a spa in Noida. Her body was found late Sunday near the Sector 4/5 culvert of Hindon canal near Vaishali. She was a resident of Makanpur village in Indirapuram.

“The woman had gone to her office on August 6 but did not return till late night. Thereafter, her family launched a search and finally approached the police with a missing complaint on Sunday. Upon information, a body was found in the bushes near the banks of the canal on late Saturday. It was identified as that of the victim by her family members,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

Police said the suspect and the victim had allegedly known each other since the past six-seven months. However, off late, there had allegedly been frequent altercations between the two and he planned to get rid of her.

“He was arrested from Indirapuram upon information and he allegedly admitted to the crime. He allegedly said that he planned the murder in order to get rid of the woman,” Mishra added.

“On the night of August 6 he called the woman to his shop where he slashed her throat with a knife. Later, he took an auto of his friend and alone took the body to the canal and dumped it there. He also threw away the belongings of the victim nearby and returned home,” he added.

After the victim’s family identified her body, they gave a police complaint naming Mustafa and the police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).