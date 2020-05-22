Sections
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad markets to alternately open through the week, says district administration

Ghaziabad markets to alternately open through the week, says district administration

Five days after the Union home ministry released guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Ghaziabad administration on Friday came up with rules for reopening 34 markets in the district on alternate days.A...

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:03 IST

By Peeyush Khandelwal,

Five days after the Union home ministry released guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Ghaziabad administration on Friday came up with rules for reopening 34 markets in the district on alternate days.

A majority of markets, according to the directions issued, will open for three days a week till May 31, when lockdown 4.0 comes to end.

In his directions issued on Friday, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, has stated that certain markets will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while others will function on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We have also given two working days to shop owners for taking up cleaning, sanitization and for making proper arrangement before opening of shops. During this period, they will have to ensure that all stale material is moved out as the shops have been closed for about two months now. Sunday will be an off day and no markets will open then. The corporation will also ensure that the markets are properly cleaned and sanitized once the garbage is removed,” Pandey said.



As a pre-condition, the cleaning and sanitization by shop owners will be done only on days specified for them by the administration. If the cleaning is done on non-specified days, it will be termed as violation of the order, officials said.

The major markets of Ghaziabad — Indirapuram, Vaishali, Sahibabad, Bjaria, Gandhi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Turab Nagar, among others — will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The market which will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be ones in Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Raj Nagar District Centre, Kavi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar Extension, Navyug Market, Ambedkar Road and those in Delta Colonies of Ramprastha, Brij Vihar, Surya Nagar and Chander Nagar.

The officials added that vegetable shops, grocery shops, liquor shops and standalone shops will continue to open as per earlier specified timings. The directions issued will not be applicable in hotspots and containment zones, where only supply of essentials will be allowed.

“The shop owners will operate with 50% staff and will make arrangement for sanitizer for customers . Any customer not wearing mask or covering their face will not be catered to. The shop owners will also ensure that a separation of at least 6 feet is maintained between consumers to ensure social distancing,” the district magistrate added.

Traders’ association members, however, said that they held a meeting with administrative officials on Friday evening and raised some issues.

“We spoke to the officials about sweet shops and other shops selling items of daily consumption. We have requested them to allow such shops to open on daily basis otherwise the material will become stale and unusable. Likewise, we also sought directions regarding building material shops. The officials told that we should open markets and necessary changes will be taken up at a later stage after another round of meeting,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram.

“We don’t find much relief in the order as the shops will effectively open from Monday and two working days will be devoted to cleaning and sanitization. We will lose customers on account of Eid festival which is on May 25. There has been a delay on part of officials to release the order for reopening the markets. This should have ideally been done on May 18 or 19 after the lockdown 4.0 guidelines were issued,” said Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Turab Nagar Vyapar Mandal.

The administration officials said that the movement of commuters between Ghaziabad and Delhi and between Ghaziabad and Noida will continue.

“There is no change in the order for commuters who are travelling to Delhi or Noida,” said Santosh Kumar Vaishya, additional district magistrate.

The administrative officials also said that there is no likelihood of any order as regards to the movement of domestic helps, plumbers, mechanics and technicians,in highrises. Different RWAs have raised the issue and had been requesting the administration for give directions about entry of such persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

District courts start hearing cases virtually
May 22, 2020 23:06 IST
Man held for cyberstalking TV show host
May 22, 2020 23:05 IST
Four men assault security guard over closed gates in Sector 51
May 22, 2020 23:05 IST
Engineer in debt ends life
May 22, 2020 23:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.