Ghaziabad: Number of containment zones rise due to revision in their area

The district has added as many as 34 containment zones in less than 10 days even as the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the period have not been significant.

The number of containment zones in Ghaziabad has seen a rise since July 24 after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to revise the area of the category-1 (having one positive case) and category-2 (having multiple cases) zones.

Officials of the district administration attribute the new scenario to lesser area assigned to each of the new containment zones.

According to official records, the district on July 24 had the presence of 315 containment zones while the number of active cases stood at 909. On August 3, when a fresh list of containment zones was prepared, the list had a total of 349 zones with 929 active cases.

On July 24, the state government had reduced the area of containment zones under both the categories.

“The issue of rise in number of containment zones is due to the fact that the areas of containment zones got lessened as per the government order. Now, with the revised area, we have to define several containment zones to accommodate the cases. That is why the number has gone up,” said CP Tiwari, additional district magistrate (city).

“In case more cases arrive now, we will have to accommodate all active cases and more numbers of containment zones will be marked. Earlier, the area was more, so we could accommodate more cases in a single containment zone,” he added.

According to UP government’s order, the category-1 zones will have an area of 100 metres radius as against 250 metres earlier. The category-2 zones will have an area of 200 metres radius as against the previous area of 500 metres, along with additional buffer zone of 250 metres.

“Since the order directed that the buffer zone in case of category-2 zones will be assessed based on local conditions, we are not defining any particular area for it. The buffer zone for each category-2 zone is assessed on local conditions,” ADM Tiwari said.

The containment zones are created in case of emergence of Covid-19 cases and various exercises like surveillance, sanitization and door-to-door surveys are taken up in order to contain infection as well as break its chain from spreading further.

“The rise in number of containment zones is due to the revision in area. But we are ensuring that the containment zones are sealed and de-sealed as per guidelines. Our activities of surveillance and containment have also been stepped up and we are also focussing on carrying out testing in containment zones,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Under the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the UP government on July 30, state chief secretary RK Tiwari had said that the lockdown conditions will be applicable in the containment zones till August 31. “The containment zones will be defined as per the government order issued on July 24 and the list of containment zones will also be uploaded on the website by the district administration,” the order had said.

On June 14, the UP government had issued revised guidelines in which they said that high-rise buildings/towers will be sealed only for 14 days as against 21 days earlier as part of the containment exercise. The directions were issued after residents had approached officials about the inconvenience faced.