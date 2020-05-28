Ghaziabad police attended to over 33,000 lockdown related calls in past two months

The police response vehicles (PRV 112) attended to nearly 33,000 calls related to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), data maintained by the force showed. The police said of about 58,000 calls during the period from March 18 to May 26 , 33,786 were related to the lockdown.

The PRVs attended to 6,770 lockdown related calls in the last week of March while another 23,064 such calls were dealt with in April, besides 3,952 calls from May 1 to May 26.

The Ghaziabad police has 57 four-wheeler PRVs and 42 two-wheeler PRVs to respond to distress calls.

“We segregated lockdown related calls into 34 categories which were related to public gatherings, appeals food and transport services, reporting of suspected Covid-19 cases and those related to migrant workers, among others. The calls related to migrant workers started picking up from mid-May when their movement to their home towns was at its peak,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police, and nodal officer for 112 services, said.

“During the entire period, the maximum calls were lockdown related while the calls related to crime, domestic violence and fights, among others, were fewer,” he said.

The statistics show that the calls made by residents demanding food were the highest of all 34 categories. In the last week of March, such calls numbered about 3,628 of a total of 6,770. These slowly climbed to 16,114 of 23,064 total calls received by police by April-end. In May, the calls went down to 713 of a total of 3,952 lockdown related calls.

Similarly, people made 3,252 calls during the period from March 18 to May 26 that were related to different public gatherings during the lockdown. A total of 1,716 calls related to gatherings in parks, ration shops, vegetable markets, religious places and in open areas were also received during the same period.

“Another set of calls were related to suspected Covid cases. We received about 1,569 such calls during the entire period,” Jadaun said.

Quarantine norms relaxed

Officials of the Ghaziabad district administration said Thursday that the mandatory 14-day facility quarantine or paid quarantine for foreign travellers who arrived in Ghaziabad, under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission,’ has been relaxed to seven days in facility quarantine and another seven days at home quarantine.

“Earlier, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh were brought to Ghaziabad from Delhi airport. Now, they have to proceed to their home districts from the airport itself,” PN Dixit, the project director of district rural development authority, said.

According to officials, 537 such persons have arrived in Ghaziabad so far on 16 different flights from different countries and 400 of them have been sent to their home towns after completion of 14-day quarantine in Ghaziabad.