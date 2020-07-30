Sections
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: Rakhi, sweet shops can open this Sunday; prohibitory orders extended to Aug 31

Ghaziabad: Rakhi, sweet shops can open this Sunday; prohibitory orders extended to Aug 31

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Thursday allowed sweet shops and shops selling Rakhis for the upcoming festival to remain open on Sunday. Apart from this, the DM extended...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Thursday allowed sweet shops and shops selling Rakhis for the upcoming festival to remain open on Sunday. Apart from this, the DM extended prohibitory orders in the district up to August 31. However, only those Rakhi and sweets shops will be allowed to open which are located outside containment zones.

At present, markets can open from 9am to 9pm for five days in a week while they are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, due to a weekend curfew imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government for taking up cleanliness and sanitization drives across districts.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming festival, we have allowed shops selling sweets and those selling Rakhis to open on Sunday, which otherwise is a closing day for markets, so that residents can make purchases for the festival. However, they will have to adhere to the health protocols while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The shopkeepers are also to take up required measures as directed earlier,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

He added that the prohibitory orders were extended due to approaching festivals.



“The prohibitory orders have been extended up to August 31 due to festivals. Anyone who flouts directions will face legal action,” Pandey added.

Besides, night curfew will continue to be in place from 10pm to 5am, though the central government had relaxed this rule but had left it up to states to decide for themselves.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued new guidelines on July 29 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones. In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Under the Centre’s new guidelines, the restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed besides the opening of Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.

“The states and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” the directions by the MHA had said.

The UP government is expected to issue Unlock 3 guidelines for the state on July 31.

“We will take a call on Unlock 3 guidelines once the state government issues directions,” Pandey added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PLA holds drills in Tibetan plateau
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
MC to rent out booths under Sector 17/22 subways, Sec 39-D and Mauli Jagran
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.